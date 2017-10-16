Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

A fast start is so crucial for the twolves. They can’t repeat last seasons disastrous start — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) October 16, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Yes, we have some tough games early. I guess we will see what we're made of early! — Tyler Anderson (@wolves4life100) October 17, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Go get that MVP Kat — M.C (@smctyt) October 16, 2017

5 straight MVPs For KAT — suave 2X (@suave_conway) October 16, 2017

3) Topic:

NBA releases final rosters. Here is the Wolves’ pic.twitter.com/ZlhIpoHTMs — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 16, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Damn Jerry, the roster is stacked. — Fergus falls (@Fergus_update) October 16, 2017

Whatever happened to the @JaredDudley619 for Aldrich trade? — Max Trueblood (@Trueblood71571) October 16, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Two more sleeps 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/Sk8YaEeBd5 — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 17, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

