I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Need. To. Get. Wiggins. Going. A$AP. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Don’t worry, I’ll tune in. He’ll start cooking. — Tom Fehr (@TJFsports) October 25, 2017

2) Topic:

I'm more worried about the terrible transition defense this quarter than I am with Teague. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) October 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Thanks Dave Benz — Phil McChesney (@Phil_McChesney) October 25, 2017

3) Topic:

The Wolves won the 2nd quarter by 13 points. The Pacers won the 1st and 3rd quarters by a combined 27 points. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) October 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Not a good look on this Wolves team! — Jason Thon (@Staja_Jason) October 25, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

The Wolves have given up 98 pts through 3 quarters Pacers shooting 65 percent. Indy out-rebounding Minnesota 31-21 Pacers lead 98-84 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 25, 2017

