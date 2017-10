Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

In honor or Jimmy Butlers incredible game last night, here is a thread of my favorite Jimmy Butler gifs. Feel free to add any pic.twitter.com/skaO97dOEp — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 28, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

Rafer Alston has joined Timberwolves as a scout, league sources tell The Athletic. Skip to My Lou reunites w/Thibs, who coached him in HOU — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I remember reading about him in Slam magazine in high school. — Pao (@PaoCXiong) October 28, 2017

Maybe he can do this to KAT and Wiggy when they have there off days on D. pic.twitter.com/v2fGCCafzt — Jerome Jordan (@JeromeJordan26) October 28, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Lmaooo imagine losing to same team twice — 🅿️ 🖐🏽-✌🏽 (@Steelersszn) October 28, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Tom Thibodeau after practice today on the perception of his team. "Things can change quickly." pic.twitter.com/AIgApmfRvp — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 28, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: