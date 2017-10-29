Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

KAT could throw a no-hitter and people would still complain about him walking batters — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

He could throw a perfect game and be criticized for a high pitch count — Sal (@Sal00008) October 29, 2017

I’d just like watching KAT play baseball — Kevin Wilkerson (@Kevinly17) October 29, 2017

2) Topic:

With franchise values skyrocketing, Glen Taylor isn’t going anywhere. https://t.co/ujIZQPiojk — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I’d say it’s too early for that, yes. But body language will be watched a lot this season — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 29, 2017

3) Topic:

Towns really needs to work on increasing his strength. A simple push shouldn't knock him off his path so easily. pic.twitter.com/k4UwWMPGK2 — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) October 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Maybe he was trying to draw a foul? I agree regardless — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) October 29, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

This is one of my favorite photos from last season what’s yours? 😭 pic.twitter.com/kg4C2Kmt27 — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 29, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

