I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

I cannot for the life of me figure out the Wolves attitude. Many times they appear panicky/lacking effort then, for little reason, huge run. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) October 31, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I'd say they're young except Jeff Teague. — Ben Schleuss (@BenSchleuss) October 31, 2017

2) Topic:

It’s odd to me how Thibs plays all 5 bench players together for 3-4 min stretches…think he needs to do a better job of staggering lineups. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 31, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I honestly thought one of the big three would ALWAYS be on the floor this year. — personhuman🏀 (@tbetlock) October 31, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

Karl-Anthony Towns in a custom "Jason Voorhees" Nike Hyperdunk 2017 tonight vs. Miami pic.twitter.com/hhkgatx403 — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 31, 2017

