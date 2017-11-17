Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Come on baby — Thomas Jensen (@thomasasj) November 18, 2017

2) Topic:

An 🔓 Athletic feature: On Nemanja Bjelica and family’s path from overwhelmed rookie to essential Timberwolf https://t.co/XLCqFDxr66 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Very much appreciated. We’ll make it worth your while — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 17, 2017

I just hope he puts it together for a full season, the talent and IQ is there, he's just been injury -bit and sporadic. I feel it's now — Greg R (@GregR_at_LEX) November 17, 2017

3) Topic:

KAT at shoot wore a personalized knit cap given by his girlfriend as a birthday gift. The inscription: Not kitten around. Get it? Cute — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) November 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

Watching tonight’s game from a hotel near Boston. Go Wolves! pic.twitter.com/NfDGsLInw7 — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) November 18, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

