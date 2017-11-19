Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Gotta wonder if the Wolves would be crazy (dumb) enough to trade Dieng for Randolph. — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) November 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Why would they do that — Marty Mac (@MartyMacsWorld) November 19, 2017

2) Topic:

The question becomes: will some of Wolves issues (wing shooting, bench minutes, rebounding) come around or are they long-term issues? Winning while facing those certainly helps a lot — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Teague is becoming that guy — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 19, 2017

I love Dieng as a person and glad he got a good contract. I think he is capable and yes with our team now very expendible. His contract feels almost unmoveable in year 1 of 4 year 62 Million — Nic Dressen (@nic_dressen) November 19, 2017

3) Topic:

Jeff Teague is shooting 43.1% from 3, which is not something I would've guessed had I not looked it up just now. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Exactly. He’s hitting the shots Rubio was clanking early last year. Just the threat of being able to make them is an advantage in itself. He’s been hit or miss at times, but his presence has been an overall positive. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 18, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

He also ranks in the top 100 league wide in Defensive Win Shares ( #98, 0.033).

Ahead of players like MKG, Winslow, Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio — Jake Paynting (@jakepaynting) November 19, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: