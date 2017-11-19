Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Thibs on Butler only getting two shots in the fourth quarter tonight: “They were blitzing him, yeah.” — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) November 20, 2017

Interesting Takes:

It must be so deflating to be so easily out coached. — Nathan Rowe (@ndrowe6899) November 20, 2017

2) Topic:

Towns is averaging just 13.6 FGA per game so far in November. Wolves go 6-7 minutes at a time with him on the floor where they don't get him a single shot. Not acceptable — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 20, 2017

Interesting Takes:

staggering players would help KAT lead 2nd units and increase his usage rate — Hoopsguy (@hoopsguy136) November 20, 2017

3) Topic:

Wonder how many Twin Cities sports fans are doing the double dip today and attending both the @Vikings and @Timberwolves games! — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) November 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I’m watching them both live… does that count? — zachyp35 (@zachyp35) November 19, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Concession of the Game: Stop by section 113 at tonight’s game to try the famous @ParlourBarMPLS Burger! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/AxflBZfW7x — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 19, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Minnesota Vikings