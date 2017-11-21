Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

One Wolves player is always on my shit list. Right now it’s Bazz…& he’s been really awful thuz far this year — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) November 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

More like Shabad Muhammad, amirite — Sham Mohile (@shamshammgod) November 21, 2017

Idk how long Thibs will wait before changing the rotation.. — Luke Rietjens (@SilVikes) November 21, 2017

2) Topic:

I refuse to go all end of the world like many wolves fans are tonight, it’s bad but not that bad — Rob (@TheSportsminn) November 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Right? People are getting so angry like they forgot how bad it was the last 13 years — Rob (@TheSportsminn) November 21, 2017

3) Topic:

First one to admit when I'm wrong. I'm still extremely confident in this team, not happy with these loses but I think we all agreed it would take until all-star break. What I will say is thibs needs to be very active at the deadline. What can we get for dieng,Cole or bazz — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I don't think thibs wanted to move Dieng he was overly confident in him — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 21, 2017

Dieng and Bazz are being extremely terribly utilized tbh. — Dásha (@Mrs_dot_King) November 21, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

NEWS: @KarlTowns named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-19. Press Release: pic.twitter.com/SBLh5Xb2Hm — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 20, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

