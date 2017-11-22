Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Just like that Detroit game, Jimmy Butler is again feeling it offensively tonight. Wolves lead, 84-71. Butler has 23 pts on 9 for 13 shooting — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Feels like a game the Wolves probably win simply because they’re more talented. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) November 23, 2017

2) Topic:

the weird part of Thibs' timeouts is he always spends half the time staring blankly at the floor saying nothing — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

He looks a little bit disengaged to me. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) November 23, 2017

3) Topic:

I now agree with @TravLyleCzech and @HaugenND ..watching Jeff Teague dribble at the top of the key until 5 seconds left in the shot clock makes me want to punch my TV. — Bryce (@freetyus) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

And me! Agree with me! pic.twitter.com/Rgi4WmobDs — Chad Molin (@molin1106) November 23, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Drinks on me at my 24th bday bash — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 23, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

