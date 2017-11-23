Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Giving thanks, and giving back. This morning, @KarlTowns visited @HouseofCharity to donate $10,000 and serve a Thanksgiving Day meal. pic.twitter.com/8Sf78q9dy2 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

THAT'S OUR MAN KAT! ALWAYS GIVING BACK!! ❤ #BBNBA — Beth Rowe (@eagr88) November 23, 2017

What a generous man! Happy Thanksgiving! — Ashley White (@honeyashxo) November 23, 2017

2) Topic:

From me & mine to you and yours, happy thanksgiving! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

–thankful for all the support! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 23, 2017

–my guy, u 2!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 23, 2017

3) Topic:

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🍽🍁 — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) November 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Right back at ya! Blue devil to blue devil! 🔵😈 — I Got a Story 2 Tell (@YarboughTalk) November 23, 2017

thank u MOP Tyus — 崔老师 (@_Marve22) November 24, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Happy Thanksgiving! We have so much to be thankful for 💙💚 #TurkeyDay pic.twitter.com/lB7z3ssBZg — Timberwolves Dancers (@WolvesDancers) November 23, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

