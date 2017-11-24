Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Hey @JerryZgoda, you've been Wally Pipp'd by @BloodStrib. Feel free to stay on the road. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

New story with @wojespn: Details on Derrick Rose's absence from the Cavaliers as he weighs his future in basketball https://t.co/8gKzpeoNdp — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Anyone who thought Derrick Rose was almost as good as Jeff Teague in 2017 should be fired from basketball decision-making roles. — Eric (@EricEsq503) November 24, 2017

How so? Hindsight is 20/20. As JZ noted he went with Teague over a guy who’s system helped obtain him an MVP season. The Thib hate is funny to me. — Jerome Jordan (@JeromeJordan26) November 24, 2017

Rubio better — Bennett Houck (@FunkDoobie28) November 24, 2017

3) Topic:

Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford initiate some Warriors-level ball movement. This is beautiful to watch pic.twitter.com/mBLbGK3Nh9 — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The starters need to learn how to do this. But what stands out to me is we can see that Taj and Wiggins participate in swinging the ball when someone else gets it started. This is on Teague and Jimmy to stop being ball-stoppers and stop pounding out the shot clock — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 24, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: YouTube