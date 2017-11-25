Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Jeff Teague (right Achilles soreness) and Nemanja Bjelica (left mid-foot sprain) are both questionable for tomorrow's matinee with the Suns at TC — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) November 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Add me to the list. I'm mentally unable to watch the lack of effort on defense. — VikingTwin (@mntwindan) November 25, 2017

2) Topic:

Amid all of the concern, Taj Gibson opts for calm: "It's one game. You can't fly off the handle. … Still young. Still learning each day. I'm positive about the outcome we'll have." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Got it Taj!! — Gayle (@Gayle7106) November 25, 2017

The problem with this comment is that it’s not just one game…. it’s a short term trend, and hopefully a mirage! — Brian (@duckbrian) November 25, 2017

3) Topic:

On starting Brooks over Tyus: Thibs said he wanted to keep 2nd unit together, and w/ Brooks not playing much, Thibs felt best way to see where he was was to start him. Thibs knew how minutes would work out. — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Yeah he said he knew Brooks would play maybe 16 minutes. — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 25, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

My favorite play from last night. Tyus times the high dribble perfectly to split the defense in transition. Sneaky athletic. Great body control. This is a play he backs out of trying a year ago. You really get the sense he's realizing he belongs out there with top tier players pic.twitter.com/cbznsFsB9F — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 25, 2017

