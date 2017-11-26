Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Andrew Wiggins swats Mike James pic.twitter.com/Rc9elo1goZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

Interesting Takes:

That look like a tidal wave about to crash on a surfer — KIP Smithers 🎒 (@SwaggyZ773) November 26, 2017

2) Topic:

One thing Flip Saunders always used to preach, as @brittrobson was telling me, is to hammer the mismatch. That's something the Wolves have not been very good at this season. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) November 26, 2017

Interesting Takes:

One of a few basic things Wolves seem not to do; guarding 3pt line, getting back on D, and pushing tempo a few others. — Jens Shroyer (@Possum_Lad) November 26, 2017

3) Topic:

Tyus just doin' Tyus things 🤷‍♂️ — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 26, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I love this kid, man. — Clayton Peterson (@ClaytonIsDaBomb) November 26, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

JUST THE WAY THEY DREW IT UP pic.twitter.com/IxNhT4MqSp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

