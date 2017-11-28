Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

The Wolves face off against the Washington Wizards tomorrow evening, sans John Wall, who recently had PRP and viscosupplementation injections and will miss 2 weeks. WSH has the 8th ranked offense and 14th ranked defense. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 28, 2017

Interesting Takes:

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Wizards have the 6th worst FG% from the corners (35.7%), but are a top 10 transition team (125.5 pts/100 plays). Wolves will have to keep an eye on Otto Porter in the corners, he's shooting 59% on corner threes. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 28, 2017

2) Topic:

Wolves get their first look at former Gopher & former Wolves assistant JB Bickerstaff a week from tonight when they play the Grizzlies & their new interim coach after today’s surprise firing of David Fizdale — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) November 28, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Fizdale? No — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) November 28, 2017

3) Topic:

Wolves' individual defensive numbers, per Cleaning the Glass. pic.twitter.com/rZOCEf8vi7 — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 28, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The Wolves allow 8.1% of their opponents' shots to come from the corners, which ranks 25th in the league. Miami totally took advantage of that. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 28, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: