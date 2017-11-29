Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Another KAT 20-10 game… what else is new? 🤷‍♂️ — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

And another L — Brady Hoogendoorn (@bhooge21) November 29, 2017

2) Topic:

Without revealing your actual age, what's something you remember that if you told a younger person they wouldn't understand? — Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) November 27, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The Minnesota Timberwolves went to the playoffs https://t.co/rEPoQCLrd0 — Tyus Jones got his 2nd NBA start Merry Xmas to me (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 29, 2017

3) Topic:

Wolves depth just seems to be paper thin.. they have enough to survive when all are healthy, but injuries have a MAJOR impact.. see this stretch, and 2 games when Butler was out — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

You just wonder if there are guys available right now who can help. Clearly if you’re available right now, there are a lot of teams that have passed on you — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 29, 2017

Yup and tomorrow is going to be a disaster because these guys are going to be dead tired. Thibs needs to figure out a way to get Bazz involved — Jared (@JaredY) November 29, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Take flight with the Wolves! 🛫 Enter to win a @SunCountryAir trip to Brooklyn, NY to see the Wolves face the Nets! https://t.co/u54aZDtBKk pic.twitter.com/S0YxNKDaMA — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 28, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

