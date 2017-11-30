Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Do we think there will be a bench addition via trade? — SKOL (@Jessie_Silbaugh) November 30, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I'd do Aldrich and the OKC pick for Jared Dudley tomorrow but fortunately I don't run the Wolves. I hope that ends up being a package that gets shopped around for vet wing depth (CLee also comes to mind) — Jimmy Wiggins KATs (@paulmobuckets) November 30, 2017

Gotta keep in mind the $7 mil price tag on Aldrich for salary matching purposes. Dudley and Lee both make more than that. https://t.co/52jrDjzth8 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 30, 2017

2) Topic:

Glad to see Tyus Jones playing so well. I’ve been a fan of his since he entered the league. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) November 30, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I also wonder if Monte Morris has a little Tyus Jones in him. Mistake-free point guards. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) November 30, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

bout to start calling him Bazz Lightyear — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) November 30, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Wolves' team shot chart through 22 games pic.twitter.com/xHuy591elL — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 30, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

