1) Topic:

On Tyus Jones’ defensive transformation, from liability to asset https://t.co/OJzvgvMSPI — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I remember when I met Tyus Jones at Target and told him how much he improved on defense and asked him if he could keep it up. Also told him I wanted him to be our PG. Tyus is keeping his word to his biggest fan https://t.co/nzT3zkNupP — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 1, 2017

He was actually surprised of his defensive rating lmao. He said “I sure will” when i told him to keep it up and when i told him I hope he becomes our starting PG and never leaves us he said “I’ll do my best” 😭 — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 1, 2017

2) Topic:

man that wolves win was tremendous last night. most people had that written in stone as an obvious schedule loss, especially with the heavy minutes the night before and injuries. very promising to see Tyus and Gorgui step up + adjustments by Thibs + the Wiggins they always need — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Couldn’t agree more. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 1, 2017

3) Topic:

Find someone that looks at you the way Tyus looks at the scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/ZYfjjOcpwG — Jared Hughes (@CoolHughes) December 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Lmao. I forget you're the Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train. — Jared Hughes (@CoolHughes) December 1, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

A closer look at our win over the Pelicans last night in the Big Easy. pic.twitter.com/ILDhNOReZR — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 30, 2017

