I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Jimmy Butler gives a soliloquy on the importance of defense after every game. His latest: pic.twitter.com/GSZiNTJxGN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 11, 2017

Interesting Takes:

gross — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 11, 2017

The hero we need… — Adam Steinhouse (@adamsteinhouse) December 11, 2017

2) Topic:

Nice @Timberwolves win!! See you guys Tuesday night at 8:00 pre-game 8:30 tip on @fsnorth!! Game 2 of Benzy, J Peezy and Weezy! — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) December 11, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Will be watching 💙💚🏀 — Jennifer Hammer (@jenacoustic11) December 11, 2017

3) Topic:

Wolves’ 9 victories by 6 points or fewer is best in NBA this season — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 11, 2017

Interesting Takes:

So, is this the Thibs coaching miracle?! 😳 — Franklin Oliver (@FOLIVER4U) December 11, 2017

unfortunately against a bad team like Dallas — Ben Hughes (@BenHugh01309770) December 11, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Headed to tonight's game? Bring your appetite and try the famous @ParlourBarMPLS burger, outside section 113! pic.twitter.com/lDt7jNbZOR — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 10, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

