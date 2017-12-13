Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

The Timberwolves would like to wish a Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/v9pt1u8ggO — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Pure class on the Wolves part — Eneocho (@Eneochoo) December 12, 2017

2) Topic:

Who wants my tickets to tonight's @Timberwolves @sixers game? Best joke I can tell my 9 year old son gets them. Polls close in 15 minutes. Go! — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) December 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Glad you are enjoying! https://t.co/HRIxhm5Am2 — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) December 13, 2017

3) Topic:

Wolves will not practice tomorrow — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

lol — Jerome Jordan (@JeromeJordan26) December 13, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

