Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Minutes tonight for the starters pic.twitter.com/Gok0oZNWQd — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

Strong night for Marcus Georges-Hunt off Minnesota's bench. Hit a corner 3, made smart passes, played hard defense. Played with a lot of poise. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Very telling that Bazz couldn't even get off the bench when Thibs put the backups in. He must not be performing up to par in practice. — Jerome Jordan (@JeromeJordan26) December 15, 2017

His defense was really good! Didn't die on picks, stayed in front of people, played within the system. Here's hoping he gets some more minutes out of this… — Negative Bull Fan (@negativebullfan) December 15, 2017

3) Topic:

Taj and Gorgui each played 24 minutes tonight — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Very likely a reaction to Taj being in foul trouble, and a blowout. Maybe a slight adjustment, but unlikely. — Neil Orfield (@neilorfield) December 15, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Yesterday, @SunCountryAir and @MakeAWishMN provided kids with a flight to the "North Pole" to meet with Santa and our very own @WolvesCrunch! 🎅🏼🐺 pic.twitter.com/lMBHmq3i25 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 14, 2017

More tomorrow.

