Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

But Crawford said the main thing is the team is winning. "It’s not about me at all. As long as we’re trending the right direction and winning, the rest, hopefully, will work itself out. Try to get wins along the way." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Wonder how Shabazz feels then…. — HeHateMe (@HeHateMN) December 15, 2017

2) Topic:

To reiterate. I don't think Crawford was complaining about minutes. He was saying he has had to make adjustments and that's a challenge, which is understandable. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I remember Tony Parker talking about adjusting to playing 20 minutes and taking just 5-6 shots a couple years ago. Said he had to learn to really pick his spots. Definitely something that'd be a challenge to a lifelong gunner like Jamal — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 15, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Keep the rotation even + utilizing everyone's talent = increased chance of victory 🙂 — Yacob da Swedish Ref (@Jacobrd1983) December 15, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

🎁 The season of giving! 🎁 This afternoon @KarlTowns welcomed families from his church and others to enjoy an exclusive pre-screening of @jumanjimovie, along with some special gifts and visits by @twin1532 and @WolvesCrunch! pic.twitter.com/IejG0dvVhM — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 15, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

