Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Unfortunately we don't have an intelligent head coach who knows how to make adjustments. — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

It's foolish I don't get his coaching at all he's killing our two young stars. Dunn and LaVine are happy the left. — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 17, 2017

What has he done to show us anything? Don't tell me the record — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 17, 2017

2) Topic:

Man never seen so many haters on a 23 year old players smh. — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Lol they never ruin my day and I'll argue til my face is blue — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 17, 2017

3) Topic:

Sometimes I get frisky. Today is that day. Don't talk in my timeline unless you're prepared to defend your take to the death. I apologize if it comes across as mean. I'm just trying to respectfully challenge you. — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) December 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Get em. — CharlieBonkers (@DrewChuck88) December 17, 2017

Thibs is saving the bench for the home stretch. — Nicholas Twisp (@bctwpbtc) December 17, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Congrats @Vikings on winning the NFC North! — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) December 17, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: