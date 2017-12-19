Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

What a game. What a night of basketball. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

That wolves/Blazers game though 👀 https://t.co/EEsYQGaVMv — C.E.O of the Tyus Jones Fan Club (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 19, 2017

2) Topic:

Butler hits the floater and the PA announcer says, "HE'S HEATING UP." He's up to 23 points, 4 assists and 3 dimes on the night. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Never heard it before tonight. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 19, 2017

3) Topic:

On behalf of myself…and Timberwolves fans around the world…Thank you for tonight @JimmyButler and @JCrossover. — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) December 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Hey look, new Thibs acquisitions! — Greg R (@GregR_at_LEX) December 19, 2017

This was the best coached game from thibs this year. Sticking with the hot hands, smart timeout at the end to advance the ball among other things — Ori (@orouthie96) December 19, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Kobe Bryant had 2 jerseys retired in one night and yet KG ain’t had one. Do better @Timberwolves @celtics — C.E.O of the Tyus Jones Fan Club (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 19, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

