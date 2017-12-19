Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Take a look back at last night's battle back over the Blazers at Target Center with this Mini Movie. 🎬🎬🎬🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/FCUoGCkhEh — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

@1Tyus that range tho 🔥 — ALL EYES NORTH (@idc219) December 19, 2017

2) Topic:

This past Friday, @KarlTowns brought families from Cedar Valley Church to the Wolves offices for a pre-screening of the film Jumanji and treated them to some gifts, as well! pic.twitter.com/LsRY4PVDiU — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

KAT nice bro. — Alipio Vengoa (@VengoaAlipio) December 19, 2017

3) Topic:

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are both 22. Not 29 neither have even reached their peak. Yet y'all are willing to throw them away for players like Covington or Horford. For what a few more wins. Then they both turn into the superstars we know they can be. #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 20, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Andrew Wiggins is dropping buckets in the NBA one of the most competitive sports. Not everyone makes it he's one rookie of the Year and has done nothing but support this team yet y'all hate him. — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 20, 2017

Confidence is rattled at 22 could you imagine being told you such by the own fans you go out and play for? Don't even get me started on y'all about KAT I just can't deal with y'all willing to throw away two 22 year olds for us to lose in the playoffs and them to shine somewhere — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 20, 2017

Preach 🙏🏾 — Talon T (@tjohnso6) December 20, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

On Saturday, Cole (@colea45)and Britt Aldrich hosted 2 families at the Wolves game. Prior to the game, Aldrich stopped up and gave out gifts to the families. #WolvesSeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/ZfxFOrmroU — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

