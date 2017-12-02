Dear Timberwolves fans,

1) Topic:

Welp. It took some deep analysis and advanced stat number crunching but I figured out why the Wolves lost the game last night. pic.twitter.com/RNkKHDyT9R — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) December 2, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Wtf — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 2, 2017

2) Topic:

The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in DeAndre Jordan. What would they have to give up for him?https://t.co/YNIAsKEJ9B — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) December 2, 2017

Interesting Takes:

If all we need to give up is Gorgui, Aldrich, and a pick I make that trade 11/10 times — Erik Dahlberg (@erikcd74) December 2, 2017

3) Topic:

The extent of groin injury to Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis will be better known once team examines him in New Orleans on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Pels play in Portland tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The funny thing is that with all these Wolves injuries, they wouldn’t have to play perfectly but stay healthy and make the playoffs as a, for lack of a better word, plot convenience. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 3, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Karl-Anthony Towns vs OKC 12/2/17 23 PTS 9/17 FG 9 rebs 2 stls pic.twitter.com/AUN3JRRHCI — StreetHistory (@streethistory) December 2, 2017

