Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Those first few weeks when Jimmy Butler was passing up shots and yielding control seem like a million years ago. Unquestioned alpha status now. What an amazing player, on both sides of the ball. Kevin Garnett-esque. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) December 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Great tweet, you couldn’t be more right. — Jared (@JaredY) December 21, 2017

I'm trying to think of a bigger/better trade in MN sports history. Normally we're on the other end (Garnett) or get fleeced (Walker). — Nathan Fluger (@nfluger) December 21, 2017

2) Topic:

Any Xmas day jerseys are better than no Xmas day jerseys. Here’s the Wolves mock-up from that link: https://t.co/ctenElk9B7 pic.twitter.com/Wd4LgUGmlL — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) December 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Good point. Pretty sure all star/Xmas jerseys need to adhere to the rules too. — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) December 21, 2017

Way better than those new puke green unis. I dig these ones. — Tom Loftus (@tomrloftus) December 21, 2017

3) Topic:

First time they are 6 over .500 this year I believe. When was this last the case? 2004? Someone less lazy please advise. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) December 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

When's the parade? — Tom Kyle (@TomKYL3) December 21, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Attention female college grads! The Timberwolves and Lynx Fellowship Program is calling your name! Get experience in eight different business areas through this 6-month program, as well as coaching & mentoring from top-level executives! READ MORE HERE » https://t.co/b4N2z2ZLH1 pic.twitter.com/xYMxP7AJuY — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 20, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: