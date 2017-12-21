Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

We lost this game — brian (@supreme_brian_) December 21, 2017

2) Topic:

Who's the most exciting player to watch in the NBA for you? — Mickey Intellect (@TheZenSettings) December 22, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Jimmy Butler https://t.co/vIYHhACaua — Michael Beasley for MVP (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 22, 2017

3) Topic:

would and should be higher than the Spurs imo. WAY more talent. either we are underachieving or they are over but we should be ahead. — KAT_and_WIGGINS (@KAT_IS_THE_GOAT) December 22, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Or we could be like last season at 6 games under .500 and not even to 16 wins yet. Let’s also settle down saying we should be better than the Spurs https://t.co/qxCaNxiwSi — Michael Beasley for MVP (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 22, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

