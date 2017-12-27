Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Characteristics of the North x Guard Hairs of a Wolf. A first of its kind, learn more about the City Edition uniform: https://t.co/cQnI4xl032 pic.twitter.com/aKnLRm9W5N — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 27, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I think the color will be fine since they will have used all the colors from the logo, but this image doesn’t do it justice. — Tim Kress (@timmyk_wx) December 27, 2017

Love it, nothing symbolizes the North like that grey road-salt covered look — Johnny U (@johnny_unitas29) December 27, 2017

2) Topic:

That was fast: Wolves reassign Justin Patton to Iowa this afternoon — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 27, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Wasn’t him playing for Iowa on Friday the original plan? — T.J. (@TJKorthour) December 27, 2017

3) Topic:

Thibs was asked what he thought about the Wolves' new City unis. "I'm all for it. Are we wearing them tonight?" (He really didn't know .. or probably care) "It's good, I think the league is excited about it, the players are excited about it. I guess we've got to wear one." — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 27, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Highly doubtful. You covering tonight? — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 27, 2017

Can't believe ppl don't like him. His "I have to have a opinion on this but don't give a shit" answers are literally gold — A LynyrdSkynyrd Xmas (@JustinPinotti) December 27, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Timberwolves unveil final uniform edition. "City Edition" to be worn for the first time on February 1. pic.twitter.com/7nwRk7dtAz — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 27, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: