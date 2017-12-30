Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

The Wolves next 16 games. Hopefully they can go at least 7-9. pic.twitter.com/VGMEknTmAt — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 30, 2017

Interesting Takes:

They're such a weird team at times it makes projecting wins super difficult. They'll beat the Cavs and lose to the Nets. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 30, 2017

Bless you Paul — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 30, 2017

2) Topic:

Bad Patrick just wondered something…if Tyus proves to be just as capable as Teague…could this happen? No? Ok. pic.twitter.com/lrRCUNAfpi — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) December 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I said “if Tyus proves to be equally effective as Teague”. By definition, they wouldn’t if that happened — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) December 29, 2017

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh — person🏀MGH superfan (@tbetlock) December 29, 2017

Rubio could be had for a lot less right now — Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) December 30, 2017

3) Topic:

Or any number of fans who I run into who don't use social media! Many are positive, realizing success like this is rare around here. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 29, 2017

Interesting Takes:

It's definitely a passionate fanbase, which is great! — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 29, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

my mom texted me breaking news pic.twitter.com/EJ5JmPgYSX — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) December 29, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

