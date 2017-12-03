Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

He’s recovering from an injury lol — Zach Weaver (@zach_weav) December 3, 2017

2) Topic:

.. what is Towns doing here? pic.twitter.com/FdPHFhywZm — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 4, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Towns rotating to corner. Taj shouldn’t have stayed with the guard so long. That was on taj — Carl Gillen (@CarlGillen) December 4, 2017

If Wiggins moves to cover the corner guy, Towns wouldn't have moved. But yeah, communication is definitely not there — Greg R (@GregR_at_LEX) December 4, 2017

That’s just as much on Wiggins. Also Butler went to the 3 point shooter rather than dropping to the backside. Looks ugly but that could be on any of the 3 of them — Aaron Almeroth (@Aftermath8) December 4, 2017

3) Topic:

Jimmy Butler will the Wolves to a win with a 20 point 4th quarter. They shouldn't need that against DeAndre Jordan and ten bench players. Pace looked faster than it was because of LACs turnovers. Poor execution, poor defense. Wolves have a lot of bad habits that need fixing fast — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 4, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Last year I was grudgingly willing to write off the bad defense. This year, KAT and Wiggins still need to improve (KAT especially). But Thibs now has Butler and Taj and they're still basically last on defense. This says to me something with the system itself is the problem — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 4, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Thank you so much @Timberwolves for the BEST experience ever. I love this organization so much pic.twitter.com/Oqd3W3BhoU — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 4, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

