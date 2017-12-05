Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Here's the Wolves' schedule this month. LAC without Blake/Beverly twice, Memphis, Dallas, Sacramento, LAL, Phoenix twice, Denver without Millsap twice. Really soft schedule. Wolves need to dominate this. So far, they're 1-2 pic.twitter.com/2LY9jndXop — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Now here's the January schedule. Boston, Cleveland, OKC, Houston, Portland twice, Toronto twice, Orlando, Golden State. If they roll into that playing the way they are now, they're gonna get rocked. Figuring it out isn't something they can sit back and wait for. They have 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/nz0wMhXCgW — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 5, 2017

Holy shit. That schedule is brutal — Bryce (@freetyus) December 5, 2017

2) Topic:

GM Thibs did Coach Thibs no favors. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Yup. It was obvious we had been heading to this point. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 5, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Enjoy yourself a tofu cupcake today, JZ 🥗🥦🍎 — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) December 5, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Y’all better quit playin with my emotions @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/zTsk5ClhcI — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 5, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

