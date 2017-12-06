Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

I just don't get it. You have a dynamic trio in Wiggins, Butler, And KAT and thibs says hmmm yea let's run the offense through Jeff Teague! If you are a fan and you are telling me your blaming our players you aren't watching the games. #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

No excuse for Wiggins to be a spot up shooter no excuse for KAT to not be posting up all game and only taking 6 shots. No excuse why Jimmy isn't running the offense over teague or Tyus doesn't play more. — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 5, 2017

And to talk about defense! No way Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can learn but Towns can't that's a scheme thibs is running he wants towns to be Noah on defense and towns isn't that — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 5, 2017

Way more athletic towns can gaurd 1-5 gotta use that to your strength run some damn zones! Try something new but thibs is a damn dinosaur who want change! No reason why we shouldn't be enjoying this season more — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 5, 2017

2) Topic:

I will never not miss Zach Lavine and it’s not about who he was traded for it’s who he was and how fun he was — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Minnesota Timberwolves Minutes Played versus San Antonio Spurs Minutes Played pic.twitter.com/7KP6nGR32Q — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

watching thibs coach is like watching someone at there job with a boss that beats em down everyday. Eventually they break and they pose there soul. — Keyser Söze (@uwlaxeagle) December 6, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Bazz keeps posting his Off-White AJ1s.

🔥 👟 🔥 👟 🔥 👟 🔥 👟

I wonder if he’d trade them in for some playing time? pic.twitter.com/vZUpI34Cme — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) December 6, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: