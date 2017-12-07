Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

How happy must the Wolves starters be to have 3 days off? — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

As happy as al of us ungrateful folks who work 8 hrs mon-fri — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 7, 2017

2) Topic:

Jimmy Butler to @MarneyGellner: "We need to talk to Thibs, these 40 minutes are starting to add up." He was smiling, but still — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Not sure it was all that passive 🙂 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 7, 2017

3) Topic:

Thibs was asked about whether KAT plays better with more touches and it didn't go well pic.twitter.com/6vWwW7t7xh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Thibs should've just said "yes!" — Julius Andes (@DyssomnicNeuron) December 7, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Jeff Teague walking around LA with a photo of Thibs complaining is my new favorite part of the season and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/pYqyynho4A — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 7, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

