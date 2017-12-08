Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Watched Patton's first stint in the 1st quarter. Looked like a guy who hasn't played in 9 months. Will need a week or 2 before he gets into game shape. He has incredible length. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Serious question, will Patton even see the floor? I like Thibs but the Wolves are a mess, D is awful and 5 guys are playing 35+ min a night. #Timberwolves — jAMES (@StPetePaddle) December 9, 2017

2) Topic:

Patton checks back out with 2 minutes left in Q3. Had a great stint. 8 points, 3 rebounds and a block in about 5 minutes. Looked a lot more comfortable. Teammates started to get a feel for him, particularly Millsap and Melo Trimble — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Stars' starting center Tony Bradley picked up 3 fouls in like 2 minutes early in the third. Patton destroyed their backup C Ashaun Dixon. Stars put Bradley back in and Patton immediately drew another foul on him — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 9, 2017

3) Topic:

Patton is 3-3 from the field so far in the second half. Showed some good footwork on a post play midway through the 3rd. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

9 straight points for Iowa… i think he's good. — KAT (@KarloTowns) December 9, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

In 12 minutes of play Patton heads into the fourth with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks for the @iawolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 9, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

