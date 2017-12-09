Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Justin Patton can really help the wolves but thibs probably won't play him this year. #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

He will be a good replacement for Towns when he leaves in two years https://t.co/hmEyyrOiT9 — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) December 9, 2017

delete your account https://t.co/Rxdlqzc41X — Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) December 9, 2017

STOP IT https://t.co/vGBTWLVnwM — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 9, 2017

2) Topic:

Retweet to send my guy and big @timberwolves fan, @kylerudolph82 to the Pro Bowl!! #probowlvote — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Sorry Kat, he hasn't done enough to earn that spot. — Charlie Brose (@Chas_Brose) December 9, 2017

I already did….learn how to play defense — nfc north '17 champs (@CanadasCousin) December 9, 2017

3) Topic:

Tyus Jones says he’s still winning in one-on-one with his little brother @trejones03. pic.twitter.com/SAawo6qToa — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

This is everything!!!!! — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 9, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Apparently @trejones03 ‘s favorite Duke point guard is Kyrie Irving… pic.twitter.com/SYVUUdxPha — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 9, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: