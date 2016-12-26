1. Warriors(27-5)

Same old Same old

2. Spurs(25-6)

Greg Popovich

3. Cavaliers(23-6)

Still the team to beat in the East.

4. Raptors(21-8)

I continue to be a huge fan of what the Raptors are doing and it seems inevitable that it is a 2 team race in the east with them and the Cavs.

5. Rockets(22-9)

Losses to the Grizzlies and the Spurs dropped them just slightly but still a solid team.

6. Grizzlies(20-12)

Winners of two in a row against the Rockets and Pistons have this team looking good once again.

7. Thunder(19-12)

Missing both Payne and Oladipo hasn’t slowed Westbrook down at all. Although watching Westbrook recently that guy has the refs in his back pocket which helps.

8. Celtics(18-13)

This team continues to surge other than a home loss to a solid Thunder team.

9. Hornets(17-13)

This team refuses to go away and have won three straight albeit against fairly easy competition.

10. Jazz(18-13)

“May deserve to be top 5 at this stage but going to make them show a little bit more to earn it.” Me from last week and clearly I was right to not move them up.

11. Clippers(22-10)

I just do not like the Clippers so any chance to drop them I will take.

12. Knicks(16-14)

Seem lucky to be above .500.

13. Atlanta(15-15)

This team sort of seems to be starting to get back on track but without Howard tough to really know where they are at.

14. Bucks(14-14)

Someone needs to schedule better because no reason this team should go Bulls, Bulls, Cavs, Cavs. Ridiculous, but that aside still a pretty good team at .500 so far.

15. Wizards(13-16)

Just got smoked by the Bucks but still playing better as of late. Had to take a drop off given how well other teams have played.

16. Pacers(15-16)

Meh

17. Nuggets(12-18)

A look at their record and seeing where they are ranked shows the current state of the NBA.

18. Bulls(14-16)

Have lost six of seven not much else to say.

19. Kings(13-17)

Riding a three game win streak. Still not a great team but struggling less than even a week ago. How long till they trade some of the million big men they have on roster?

20. Magic(14-18)

Currently an every other game team and a game against the Grizzlies next is not getting them back to back wins.

21. Pistons(14-18)

Another team that is surprisingly bad, losers of 5 in a row.

22. Blazers(13-19)

What is happening with this team?

23. Lakers(12-22)

Only reason they are here is beating the Clippers because make no mistake, this is a bad team.

24. Pelicans(11-21)

Pelicans wish this was college basketball where being top 25 was a big deal.

25. Heat(10-21)

Thankful for how bad the teams below them are. Losers of three of their last four.

26. Timberwolves(9-21)

Soo many issues with this team but Wolves are somehow still not that far out of a playoff spot. Need to turn this around sooner than later though to have a shot at it.

27. Suns(9-21)

Young and struggling. I still think a trade is in their future sooner than later so that they can more embrace the youth/rebuild.

28. Mavericks(9-21)

A 2 game Win streak gets them a jump in the rankings.

29. Nets(7-22)

So how bout them Nets?

30. Sixers(7-22)

Back to the Cellar they go this week.

