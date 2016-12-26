1.Warriors(27-5)
Same old Same old
2.Spurs(25-6)
Greg Popovich
3. Cavaliers(23-6)
Still the team to beat in the East.
4.Raptors(21-8)
I continue to be a huge fan of what the Raptors are doing and it seems inevitable that it is a 2 team race in the east with them and the Cavs.
5.Rockets(22-9)
Losses to the Grizzlies and the Spurs dropped them just slightly but still a solid team.
6.Grizzlies(20-12)
Winners of two in a row against the Rockets and Pistons have this team looking good once again.
7.Thunder(19-12)
Missing both Payne and Oladipo hasn’t slowed Westbrook down at all. Although watching Westbrook recently that guy has the refs in his back pocket which helps.
8.Celtics(18-13)
This team continues to surge other than a home loss to a solid Thunder team.
9.Hornets(17-13)
This team refuses to go away and have won three straight albeit against fairly easy competition.
10.Jazz(18-13)
“May deserve to be top 5 at this stage but going to make them show a little bit more to earn it.” Me from last week and clearly I was right to not move them up.
11.Clippers(22-10)
I just do not like the Clippers so any chance to drop them I will take.
12.Knicks(16-14)
Seem lucky to be above .500.
13.Atlanta(15-15)
This team sort of seems to be starting to get back on track but without Howard tough to really know where they are at.
14.Bucks(14-14)
Someone needs to schedule better because no reason this team should go Bulls, Bulls, Cavs, Cavs. Ridiculous, but that aside still a pretty good team at .500 so far.
15.Wizards(13-16)
Just got smoked by the Bucks but still playing better as of late. Had to take a drop off given how well other teams have played.
16.Pacers(15-16)
Meh
17.Nuggets(12-18)
A look at their record and seeing where they are ranked shows the current state of the NBA.
18.Bulls(14-16)
Have lost six of seven not much else to say.
19.Kings(13-17)
Riding a three game win streak. Still not a great team but struggling less than even a week ago. How long till they trade some of the million big men they have on roster?
20.Magic(14-18)
Currently an every other game team and a game against the Grizzlies next is not getting them back to back wins.
21.Pistons(14-18)
Another team that is surprisingly bad, losers of 5 in a row.
22.Blazers(13-19)
What is happening with this team?
23.Lakers(12-22)
Only reason they are here is beating the Clippers because make no mistake, this is a bad team.
24.Pelicans(11-21)
Pelicans wish this was college basketball where being top 25 was a big deal.
25.Heat(10-21)
Thankful for how bad the teams below them are. Losers of three of their last four.
26.Timberwolves(9-21)
Soo many issues with this team but Wolves are somehow still not that far out of a playoff spot. Need to turn this around sooner than later though to have a shot at it.
27.Suns(9-21)
Young and struggling. I still think a trade is in their future sooner than later so that they can more embrace the youth/rebuild.
28.Mavericks(9-21)
A 2 game Win streak gets them a jump in the rankings.
29.Nets(7-22)
So how bout them Nets?
30.Sixers(7-22)
Back to the Cellar they go this week.
