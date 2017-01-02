Quantcast
2016-2017 NBA WEEK 11 POWER RANKINGS
Posted by on January 2, 2017

1.GsWarriors(29-5)

Still the King of the Hill.

2.SaSpurs(27-7)

Losing in Atlanta in a close game is not enough to move them down this week.

3.HouRockets(26-9)

I may not like the Rockets but this week I feel they deserve to be top 3 on a current 4 game win-streak.

4.Cle Cavaliers(25-7)

Still the team to beat in the East.

5.TorRaptors(23-10)

I get losing to the Warriors but the Suns? Have to pay the price and drop this week.

6.BosCeltics(20-14)

Beat the Grizzlies and also a top 3 team in the East puts them here.

7.MemGrizzlies(22-14)

Beat The Thunder so not willing to move them  further back.

8.OkcThunder(21-13)

Lost to the Grizzlies so not willing to move them up.

9.AtlAtlanta(18-16)

I see you Hawks. You beat the Spurs and you get my attention.

10.UtaJazz(21-13)

Jazz make sure to beat the bad teams but I see right through them. You want to move up lets see you beat some real competition.

11.WasWizards(16-16)

So many things to like from a Wizards team that finally looks solid.

12.ChaHornets(19-15)

Losing to the Cavs is expected but losing to the Nets leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

13.MilBucks(16-16)

Not much here but news that Middleton may not miss the whole season is big for a late season push possibility.

14.IndPacers(17-18)

I want to like the Pacers but they do not make it easy this season. Mostly negative recently since wins have been against bad competition.

15.NoPelicans(14-21)

So many bad teams right now it is great to see a team putting together some wins winning five of their last six including a current four game win streak.

16.LacClippers(22-14)

What is happening here???? Guess we didn’t realize Blake Griffin was holding up this house of cards. Losers of six straight.

17.NyKnicks(16-17)

Four straight losses and this team continues to just bask in mediocrity.

18.DetPistons(16-20)

Still like what they have in the East.

19.SacKings(14-19)

Why not? The back half of teams are all just a mish mash of underperforming or just bad play that is all very similar.

20.DenNuggets(14-19)

Just because

21.ChiBulls(16-18)

Play better, you have talent and you are in the East. Do not get Hoiberg, who is a good coach fired. Also, Hoiberg, you should have chosen the Wolves when you had the chance.

22.OrlMagic(15-20)

Should be better in the East despite their youth. Recent win against the Grizzlies was solid.

23.PorBlazers(15-21)

Playing the Wolves seems to help teams out and they were no different.

24.MinTimberwolves(11-23)

Every time I think this team is turning the corner something happens and they lose a game like they did to the Blazers. Still, it is clear they are playing better basketball and things will start to trend upwards now for our Wolves. 5-5 their last ten is worth hanging our hat on.

25.PhxSuns(10-24)

A small jump for beating the Raptors is more than fair.

26.MiaHeat(10-25)

Their last win was against the Lakers and that is enough to put them just ahead of them.

27.LalLakers(12-25)

Just plain and simple bad and that is good news to most NBA fans.

28.DalMavericks(10-24)

Thankful to start the New Year in a league with the Nets and Sixers.

29.BknNets(8-24)

I would have left this blank but didn’t want people to think I didn’t notice how bad the Nets are.

30.PhiSixers(8-24)

Sit….Sit… Good boy! Now Stay…. Stay….. that’t right, you stay last this week.

 

