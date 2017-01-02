1. Warriors(29-5)

Still the King of the Hill.

2. Spurs(27-7)

Losing in Atlanta in a close game is not enough to move them down this week.

3. Rockets(26-9)

I may not like the Rockets but this week I feel they deserve to be top 3 on a current 4 game win-streak.

4. Cavaliers(25-7)

Still the team to beat in the East.

5. Raptors(23-10)

I get losing to the Warriors but the Suns? Have to pay the price and drop this week.

6. Celtics(20-14)

Beat the Grizzlies and also a top 3 team in the East puts them here.

7. Grizzlies(22-14)

Beat The Thunder so not willing to move them further back.

8. Thunder(21-13)

Lost to the Grizzlies so not willing to move them up.

9. Atlanta(18-16)

I see you Hawks. You beat the Spurs and you get my attention.

10. Jazz(21-13)

Jazz make sure to beat the bad teams but I see right through them. You want to move up lets see you beat some real competition.

11. Wizards(16-16)

So many things to like from a Wizards team that finally looks solid.

12. Hornets(19-15)

Losing to the Cavs is expected but losing to the Nets leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

13. Bucks(16-16)

Not much here but news that Middleton may not miss the whole season is big for a late season push possibility.

14. Pacers(17-18)

I want to like the Pacers but they do not make it easy this season. Mostly negative recently since wins have been against bad competition.

15. Pelicans(14-21)

So many bad teams right now it is great to see a team putting together some wins winning five of their last six including a current four game win streak.

16. Clippers(22-14)

What is happening here???? Guess we didn’t realize Blake Griffin was holding up this house of cards. Losers of six straight.

17. Knicks(16-17)

Four straight losses and this team continues to just bask in mediocrity.

18. Pistons(16-20)

Still like what they have in the East.

19. Kings(14-19)

Why not? The back half of teams are all just a mish mash of underperforming or just bad play that is all very similar.

20. Nuggets(14-19)

Just because

21. Bulls(16-18)

Play better, you have talent and you are in the East. Do not get Hoiberg, who is a good coach fired. Also, Hoiberg, you should have chosen the Wolves when you had the chance.

22. Magic(15-20)

Should be better in the East despite their youth. Recent win against the Grizzlies was solid.

23. Blazers(15-21)

Playing the Wolves seems to help teams out and they were no different.

24. Timberwolves(11-23)

Every time I think this team is turning the corner something happens and they lose a game like they did to the Blazers. Still, it is clear they are playing better basketball and things will start to trend upwards now for our Wolves. 5-5 their last ten is worth hanging our hat on.

25. Suns(10-24)

A small jump for beating the Raptors is more than fair.

26. Heat(10-25)

Their last win was against the Lakers and that is enough to put them just ahead of them.

27. Lakers(12-25)

Just plain and simple bad and that is good news to most NBA fans.

28. Mavericks(10-24)

Thankful to start the New Year in a league with the Nets and Sixers.

29. Nets(8-24)

I would have left this blank but didn’t want people to think I didn’t notice how bad the Nets are.

30. Sixers(8-24)

Sit….Sit… Good boy! Now Stay…. Stay….. that’t right, you stay last this week.

