1.Warriors(29-5)
Still the King of the Hill.
2.Spurs(27-7)
Losing in Atlanta in a close game is not enough to move them down this week.
3.Rockets(26-9)
I may not like the Rockets but this week I feel they deserve to be top 3 on a current 4 game win-streak.
4. Cavaliers(25-7)
Still the team to beat in the East.
5.Raptors(23-10)
I get losing to the Warriors but the Suns? Have to pay the price and drop this week.
6.Celtics(20-14)
Beat the Grizzlies and also a top 3 team in the East puts them here.
7.Grizzlies(22-14)
Beat The Thunder so not willing to move them further back.
8.Thunder(21-13)
Lost to the Grizzlies so not willing to move them up.
9.Atlanta(18-16)
I see you Hawks. You beat the Spurs and you get my attention.
10.Jazz(21-13)
Jazz make sure to beat the bad teams but I see right through them. You want to move up lets see you beat some real competition.
11.Wizards(16-16)
So many things to like from a Wizards team that finally looks solid.
12.Hornets(19-15)
Losing to the Cavs is expected but losing to the Nets leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
13.Bucks(16-16)
Not much here but news that Middleton may not miss the whole season is big for a late season push possibility.
14.Pacers(17-18)
I want to like the Pacers but they do not make it easy this season. Mostly negative recently since wins have been against bad competition.
15.Pelicans(14-21)
So many bad teams right now it is great to see a team putting together some wins winning five of their last six including a current four game win streak.
16.Clippers(22-14)
What is happening here???? Guess we didn’t realize Blake Griffin was holding up this house of cards. Losers of six straight.
17.Knicks(16-17)
Four straight losses and this team continues to just bask in mediocrity.
18.Pistons(16-20)
Still like what they have in the East.
19.Kings(14-19)
Why not? The back half of teams are all just a mish mash of underperforming or just bad play that is all very similar.
20.Nuggets(14-19)
Just because
21.Bulls(16-18)
Play better, you have talent and you are in the East. Do not get Hoiberg, who is a good coach fired. Also, Hoiberg, you should have chosen the Wolves when you had the chance.
22.Magic(15-20)
Should be better in the East despite their youth. Recent win against the Grizzlies was solid.
23.Blazers(15-21)
Playing the Wolves seems to help teams out and they were no different.
24.Timberwolves(11-23)
Every time I think this team is turning the corner something happens and they lose a game like they did to the Blazers. Still, it is clear they are playing better basketball and things will start to trend upwards now for our Wolves. 5-5 their last ten is worth hanging our hat on.
25.Suns(10-24)
A small jump for beating the Raptors is more than fair.
26.Heat(10-25)
Their last win was against the Lakers and that is enough to put them just ahead of them.
27.Lakers(12-25)
Just plain and simple bad and that is good news to most NBA fans.
28.Mavericks(10-24)
Thankful to start the New Year in a league with the Nets and Sixers.
29.Nets(8-24)
I would have left this blank but didn’t want people to think I didn’t notice how bad the Nets are.
30.Sixers(8-24)
Sit….Sit… Good boy! Now Stay…. Stay….. that’t right, you stay last this week.
