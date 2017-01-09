1. Spurs(30-7)

New king this week.

2. Warriors(32-6)

Lose at home to the Grizz the way they did? Time for a change and a slip to 2 in the rankings.

3. Rockets(30-9)

Holding strong at the three spot again this week.

4. Cavaliers(28-8)

Losing to the Bulls at home is less than ideal but missing Love and Irving makes it understandable. Also helps noone else has played well enough to make a jump up this high.

5. Atlanta(21-16)

Winners of 6 straight and they are flying up the rankings the last few weeks.

6. Celtics(23-14)

Four wins and six of their last seven has this team looking great right now. Talented team but have to give a lot of credit to arguably the best young coach in the league in Brad Stevens.

7. Pacers(17-18)

A jump that is in part due to ineptitude in front of them but also credit the Pacers on five straight victories.

8. Grizzlies(24-16)

A mix of some good and some bad keeps them in the top 10.

9. Raptors(24-13)

Lost five of their last seven and they have some work to do to right this ship. Some of these losses were to the best teams in the league showing that Raptors are not ready to be a tier one team.

10. Wizards(18-18)

Aside from the loss to the Rockets this is a surging team.

11. Thunder(22-16)

Struggled a bit as of late although no bad losses luckily for them.

12. Clippers(26-14)

Looking to make a return to greatness and we all know they will be around a long time come the playoffs. Not alot to brag about given three of their recent wins against bad competition. Regular season only matters so much and they are a lock for postseason play.

13. Jazz(23-16)

Aside from beating the lowly Wolves this was definitely a bad week for them albeit against tough competition.

14. Bulls(19-18)

Winners of five of their last seven but can they keep it up? This seems to be a season of runs but they need consistency.

15. Hornets(20-18)

Losers of four of their last five I keep waiting for them to fully fall off the cliff but they always seem to find a way to rebound from bad stretches.

16. Bucks(18-18)

Still stuck in mediocrity at .500.

17. Pistons(18-21)

A very back and forth season but reasons for optimism in the East.

18. Blazers(16-23)

Still have yet to find themselves.

19. Lakers(15-26)

An impressive win against the Grizzlies and winners of three of four.

20. Pelicans(14-21)

Three straight losses they are a part of the murky Western Conference group of teams that just refuses to grab hold of their season and win consistently.

21. Knicks(17-20)

Plain and simple they are awful losing seven of eight.

22. Magic(16-23)

Not much to say about this team, need to improve a lot and won’t be surprised if they make a trade to shake it up.

23. Kings(15-22)

At least they have Cousins!

24. Nuggets(14-23)

Just because

25. Suns(12-26)

Good at beating teams worse than them at least.

26. Sixers(10-25)

A well deserved jump this week. May not have the best record but rankings are all about what have you done for me lately and they have won three of their last four. Yes that was against bad competition but I also move them up to punish the Wolves.

27. Mavericks(11-26)

Hoping to beat Minnesota tonight so they are for sure not the worst team in the West.

28. Timberwolves(11-26)

You get what you deserve Wolves.

29. Heat(11-28)

Thank you for somehow being worse than the Wolves.

30. Nets(8-24)

Sucky

