1. Warriors(32-6)

Back Again.

2. Spurs(31-9)

That was short lived at the top.

3. Rockets(32-11)

Still are the 3rd best team in my eyes. They heave a giant volume of 3s and make enough and score enough that their average defense makes them very tough to beat.

4. Celtics(25-15)

Brad Stevens for Coach of the Year anyone?

5. Atlanta(23-17)

Close loss to the Celtics aside this is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. Problem is they did lose to the Celtics who are also red hot so they can’t move up or lose ground but are passed by them.

6. Cavaliers(29-10)

In the end still likely going to be the best team in the East or the league. Rankings however, are all about what have you done for me lately, so they take a small drop.

7. Raptors(27-13)

Winners of three straight including a solid Celtics win but nothing to get too fired up at given two of the games were the Nets and Knicks.

8. Clippers(28-14)

Six wins in a row and the Clippers would normally be on a nice streak but looking at their opponents and it is no time to brag. Still all you can do is play your schedule and make sure to beat the teams you are supposed to.

9. Grizzlies(25-18)

Losing to the Bulls at home is definitely a down note ending for this week. Not worried about this team but can’t afford missteps in the West.

10. Wizards(20-19)

Still looking solid including a decent performance in a loss to the Celtics on the road.

11. Thunder(25-17)

Wolves loss aside this team has looked good but still clearly in that 2nd or 3rd tier of teams.

12. Jazz(26-16)

Winners of three straight including a nice win against the Cavs. This is a good sleeper team to make a run in the playoffs this year.

13. Pacers(20-19)

Had been showing they could beat the bad teams when played but a blowout loss at home to the Nuggets is deserving of a large drop

14. Bulls(21-21)

Grizzlies, Pelicans, Raptors, Cavs, Hornets are some of the quality wins this team has had during their 5-3 stretch over their last eight games. Only tough loss was to a very bad Knicks team but overall very solid few games.

15. Bucks(20-19)

Beating the Spurs is definitely worth a lot of power rankings points. This is your sleeper team in the East that could make a run especially when they get Middleton back.

16. Blazers(18-24)

You beat the Cavs and you get my attention. This team has gotten better as the season has progressed but as a Wolves fan I hope they falter again.

17. Timberwolves(14-27)

One of their best weeks this season including wins agains the Rockets and Thunder. Again though, they find a way to leave a bad taste in fan’s mouths with a bad away loss to the Mavericks where we struggled mightily. Kris Dunn needs to be replaced by Tyus Jones or bench will continue to really struggle at times.

18. Hornets(20-20)

Four straight losses currently and it was not all solid competition so this is bad. They are also 1-6 in their last seven games so there is work to be done here.

19. Pistons(19-24)

Struggling to say the least. I expected more from this team this season. May be time to see more from Henry Ellenson given the team can’t seem to win consistently and they rave about him.

20. Pelicans(16-25)

This is the Goldilocks and the Three Bears of the NBA world. Not terrible and definitely not good so just right where many thought they would be.

21. Suns(13-27)

One of the few teams whose last few games is not colored in losses. Not world beaters by any means but a close loss to the Cavs and beating the Spurs is deserving of a move up.

22. Sixers(12-26)

No big wins by any stretch but winners of five of their last seven is definitely worthy of a jump.

23. Knicks(18-23)

Nothing to really like from the Knicks right now. Also, a Carmelo trade to one of the two or so teams he would wave his no trade for is not going to give immediate or maybe even long term help.

24. Magic(17-25)

Who Cares?

25. Kings(16-24)

Who Cares?

26. Nuggets(15-23)

Who Cares?

27. Lakers(15-30)

They are who we thought they were.

28. Mavericks(13-27)

J.J. Barea being one of your best players does not bode well for your season but it does get you a win against the Wolves apparently.

29. Heat(11-30)

Heat is the wrong name for this season because they have been completely cold all season.

30. Nets(8-32)

The kings of ineptitude.

Comments and Questions @TheSportsminn on twitter