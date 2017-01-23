1.Warriors(38-6)
No losses means no drop.
2.Spurs(34-9)
Warriors Spurs will be a fun Western Conferece Championship.
3.Jazz(29-16)
I am as shocked as you are but this just felt right and well deserved.
4.Atlanta(26-18)
This is one of the biggest surprises for me right now given how bad they looked for a stretch. Well done Hawks.
5.Wizards(23-20)
This is one of the biggest surprises for me right now given how bad they looked for a stretch. Well done Wizards.
6.Rockets(34-13)
This begins the stretch of good teams that have not played their best basketball as of late so everyone just moved back a couple.
7.Celtics(26-17)
Isaiah Thomas should be an All Star no question.
8. Cavaliers(30-12)
Lebron is definitely clutch and I for one would love to see them beat the Warriors again come playoff time.
9.Raptors(28-16)
Suns Hornets and Sixers? Not the best streak here for Toronto.
10.Clippers(29-16)
Losing Paul and Griffin means losing plain and simple but I will give them one more week in the top 10.
11.Thunder(25-19)
Struggling a bit as of late but playing some quality teams so not completely surprising.
12.Grizzlies(26-20)
Have had a very tough stretch of games and some tough close losses in there. This is still going to be a tough team to beat come playoff time.
13.Timberwolves(16-28)
We’re Comin We’re Comin!
14.Hornets(23-21)
Much to my surprise this team refuses to leave the talk and is still a good team in the East. Kemba Walker absolutely deserves to be an All Star reserve.
15.Pacers(22-21)
They continue to find ways to stay in the thick of it and I hope they are around to surprise people come playoff time. 7-3 over their last ten.
16.Pistons(21-24)
The Wolves do not want or need Reggie Jackson, you can keep him.
17.Sixers(15-27)
One of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and Embiid is a beast but he is no Towns so lets calm down with that talk. 8-3 over their last eleven.
18.Bulls(22-23)
This team is the enigma for me this year and I just do not know what is in store for their season. A collapse and a run both seem likely.
19.Blazers(19-27)
Still shocked at how bad the Blazers are right now compared to expectations.
20.Bucks(20-23)
Losers of 5 straight and this was a mix of good teams and terrible teams so it is all bad currently. Middleton can not come back soon enough.
21.Nuggets(18-25)
Have impressed at times but in the end this is not a playoff team mark my words but the future is bright. Nikola Jokic is a star in the making.
22.Suns(15-29)
Beating the Knicks is one thing but wins over the Raptors and Spurs and you have my attention.
23.Pelicans(17-27)
Don’t want to hear that Towns isn’t an All Star on a bad team when Anthony Davis is one.
24.Knicks(19-26)
Just bad.
25.Mavericks(15-29)
Playing better as of late but that is a low bar.
26.Magic(18-28)
Nothing to see here.
27.Kings(16-27)
They have had a crazy tough schedule so not shocking they are losers of 10 of their last 12.
28.Lakers(16-32)
Worst loss in franchise history makes you a bottom 3 team.
29.Heat(14-30)
Bleh
30.Nets(9-34)
Bleh
