1. Warriors(38-6)

No losses means no drop.

2. Spurs(34-9)

Warriors Spurs will be a fun Western Conferece Championship.

3. Jazz(29-16)

I am as shocked as you are but this just felt right and well deserved.

4. Atlanta(26-18)

This is one of the biggest surprises for me right now given how bad they looked for a stretch. Well done Hawks.

5. Wizards(23-20)

This is one of the biggest surprises for me right now given how bad they looked for a stretch. Well done Wizards.

6. Rockets(34-13)

This begins the stretch of good teams that have not played their best basketball as of late so everyone just moved back a couple.

7. Celtics(26-17)

Isaiah Thomas should be an All Star no question.

8. Cavaliers(30-12)

Lebron is definitely clutch and I for one would love to see them beat the Warriors again come playoff time.

9. Raptors(28-16)

Suns Hornets and Sixers? Not the best streak here for Toronto.

10. Clippers(29-16)

Losing Paul and Griffin means losing plain and simple but I will give them one more week in the top 10.

11. Thunder(25-19)

Struggling a bit as of late but playing some quality teams so not completely surprising.

12. Grizzlies(26-20)

Have had a very tough stretch of games and some tough close losses in there. This is still going to be a tough team to beat come playoff time.

13. Timberwolves(16-28)

We’re Comin We’re Comin!

14. Hornets(23-21)

Much to my surprise this team refuses to leave the talk and is still a good team in the East. Kemba Walker absolutely deserves to be an All Star reserve.

15. Pacers(22-21)

They continue to find ways to stay in the thick of it and I hope they are around to surprise people come playoff time. 7-3 over their last ten.

16. Pistons(21-24)

The Wolves do not want or need Reggie Jackson, you can keep him.

17. Sixers(15-27)

One of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and Embiid is a beast but he is no Towns so lets calm down with that talk. 8-3 over their last eleven.

18. Bulls(22-23)

This team is the enigma for me this year and I just do not know what is in store for their season. A collapse and a run both seem likely.

19. Blazers(19-27)

Still shocked at how bad the Blazers are right now compared to expectations.

20. Bucks(20-23)

Losers of 5 straight and this was a mix of good teams and terrible teams so it is all bad currently. Middleton can not come back soon enough.

21. Nuggets(18-25)

Have impressed at times but in the end this is not a playoff team mark my words but the future is bright. Nikola Jokic is a star in the making.

22. Suns(15-29)

Beating the Knicks is one thing but wins over the Raptors and Spurs and you have my attention.

23. Pelicans(17-27)

Don’t want to hear that Towns isn’t an All Star on a bad team when Anthony Davis is one.

24. Knicks(19-26)

Just bad.

25. Mavericks(15-29)

Playing better as of late but that is a low bar.

26. Magic(18-28)

Nothing to see here.

27. Kings(16-27)

They have had a crazy tough schedule so not shocking they are losers of 10 of their last 12.

28. Lakers(16-32)

Worst loss in franchise history makes you a bottom 3 team.

29. Heat(14-30)

Bleh

30. Nets(9-34)

Bleh

