1. Warriors(41-7)

Keeping them at the top right now but I think when all is said and done someone else will win the Championship.

2. Spurs(36-11)

I have never been a fan of the Spurs but it is tough to deny just how good Pop makes them year in and year out. Also this team shows the importance every year of having a solid bench.

3. Wizards(27-20)

Wizards continue to impress with this remarkable turnaround and it is tough to not pull for them at this point.

4. Celtics(29-18)

Brad Stevens and Isaiah Thomas are a deadly combination.

5. Thunder(28-20)

Get a boost from struggling teams at the top but also playing some high quality ball with Mr. Triple Double.

6. Timberwolves(18-29)

7-3 over their last ten this is one of the hottest teams in the game right now. Playoffs? Playoffs? I am starting to think so.

7. Jazz(30-19)

Not long lasting in the top three as they dropped a few games in the last week. Still one of the best in the West but not a great stretch.

8. Atlanta(28-20)

Have had kind of a meh stretch but still a top 10 team in my eyes currently.

9. Rockets(35-16)

I am not a fan of James Harden and his brand of basketball so I am more than happy any time they struggle even a little.

10. Cavaliers(32-14)

Stop losing to teams the Wolves need to pass to make the playoffs!!!

11. Grizzlies(28-21)

Much like many of the top teams they are not playing their best currently but no reason to worry.

12. Raptors(29-19)

Will be fine come playoff time.

13. Pacers(25-22)

Told you so. I was a fan of the Pacers and continue to like the direction they are headed.

14. Sixers(17-29)

I hate to have to keep saying it but Embiid is no Towns, Towns is better. Kudos to the Sixers who are playing at a very high level currently. Do you want a Kris Dunn?

15. Nuggets(21-25)

The eight seed? Not for long, Wolves are coming to get you and just beat you. Can’t rely on back to back games against the Suns to keep you afloat.

16. Heat(18-30)

Winners of seven of the last ten and this team is no longer looking like the pushovers they were earlier in the season.

17. Clippers(30-18)

Felt the Clippers should only drop so far but it is not good right now. Jordan over Towns for All Star? That is a joke.

18. Blazers(21-28)

Not a great team by any means but looking more like what many though beating the Grizzlies and Celtics and only losing by two to the Warriors. Maybe they have turned it around but as a Wolves fan I hope not.

19. Bulls(24-25)

Team Schism? Yes Please!

20. Mavericks(17-30)

Beat the Spurs? I see you Mavericks

21. Kings(19-28)

Take advantage of good teams that are a bit down and that is what the Kings did beating the Cavs.

22. Pistons(21-26)

I just do not get this team and honestly do hope they turn it around but I do not have high hopes.

23. Hornets(23-25)

I told you so. Now that I say that though they will probably turn it around again and go on a run.

24. Bucks(21-26)

Tell me again that the Bucks core has a brighter future than the Wolves? Coldest team in the league currently.

25. Pelicans(19-29)

Don’t want to hear that Towns isn’t an All Star on a bad team when Anthony Davis is one.

26. Knicks(21-28)

Just bad.

27. Suns(15-32)

In a battle of young Western Conference teams in an odd same team back to back they were close but no cigar and lose both to the Nuggets.

28. Magic(19-30)

This roster is just not working and I don’t care if it is harping that draft night trade was beyond stupid.

29. Lakers(16-34)

2-8 over their last 10 says it all.

30. Nets(9-38)

Being a Minnesota fan I refuse to feel sorry for other fan bases but this team is so bad I am close.

