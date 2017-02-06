1. Warriors(43-8)

Kings loss aside this is currently your number one team.

2. Spurs(39-11)

No reason to move them from here.

3. Wizards(30-20)

Who can stop the Wizards at this point who are on a tear through this league still after their slow start. 9-1 their last 10.

4. Celtics(33-18)

Another team that is on fire winners of seven straight and likely eight given their next game is against the Kings.

5. Pacers(28-22)

I am very pleased to see this team starting to play like I predicted before the season. They will make a playoff run behind the stellar play of Paul George.

6. Heat(21-30)

Hottest team in basketball right now but obviously here at HowlinTwolf we are hoping the Wolves are the answer to cool them down.

7. Thunder(30-22)

Losing to the Spurs and Cavs shows that this team is still 2nd or 3rd tier right now.

8. Jazz(32-19)

A very meh team at this stage but overall a solid season for this up and coming squad. Still top ten in my eyes but would like to see some big wins for them to really solidify themselves.

9. Atlanta(30-21)

Still playing good basketball including beating the Rockets in Houston.

10. Rockets(35-16)

Like many teams in this area of the rankings they are not playing their best basketball but winning enough to stay afloat.

11. Cavaliers(37-17)

Like other teams before them destroying the Wolves seems to be the ultimate season saver.

12. Grizzlies(28-21)

While I do think that it is in poor taste to rest players on the road it is even more pathetic to lose to a team resting many of its stars.

13. Mavericks(20-30)

Another team coming out of nowhere and going on a hot streak. Hello Yogi Ferrel!

14. Raptors(31-21)

What happened?

15. Timberwolves(19-32)

Not much of anything to like right now from the Wolves. Losing Zach was a huge buzzkill as was the effort in the last 3 games. Something has to change soon or goodbye season and hello draft.

16. Nuggets(22-28)

Nuggets are a good team just in terms of they lose to who they should and they beat who they should.

17. Kings(20-31)

You beat the Warriors and you move up, it is that simple. Although, maybe not the best idea to be flipping people off Cousins.

18. Clippers(31-20)

Struggling and I can’t blame them.

19. Blazers(22-30)

Play some good games at times but overall just cannot take the step forward like has been expected.

20. Bulls(25-26)

The definition of average.

21. Pistons(23-28)

Also a very average team at this stage. Don’t love them or hate them other than the absurd shots they hit against the Wolves.

22. Sixers(18-32)

Things are back to normal for the Sixers losers of five of their last six games.

23. Hornets(23-28)

Maybe a surprise to some, but no surprise to me.

24. Bucks(22-28)

Again, DO NOT TELL ME this team has a brighter future than the Wolves.

25. Pelicans(19-32)

More like Pelicants. Losers of six of their last eight.

26. Knicks(22-30)

A major market but not a major team. Are currently in the midst of a 5-11 stretch.

27. Suns(16-35)

Atleast Booker is a stud.

28. Magic(20-33)

Hmm….

29. Lakers(17-36)

I feel like my day is a little brighter when the Lakers are a bad team.

30. Nets(9-42)

Well you are a bad basketball team.

