1.Warriors(43-8)
Kings loss aside this is currently your number one team.
2.Spurs(39-11)
No reason to move them from here.
3.Wizards(30-20)
Who can stop the Wizards at this point who are on a tear through this league still after their slow start. 9-1 their last 10.
4.Celtics(33-18)
Another team that is on fire winners of seven straight and likely eight given their next game is against the Kings.
5.Pacers(28-22)
I am very pleased to see this team starting to play like I predicted before the season. They will make a playoff run behind the stellar play of Paul George.
6.Heat(21-30)
Hottest team in basketball right now but obviously here at HowlinTwolf we are hoping the Wolves are the answer to cool them down.
7.Thunder(30-22)
Losing to the Spurs and Cavs shows that this team is still 2nd or 3rd tier right now.
8.Jazz(32-19)
A very meh team at this stage but overall a solid season for this up and coming squad. Still top ten in my eyes but would like to see some big wins for them to really solidify themselves.
9.Atlanta(30-21)
Still playing good basketball including beating the Rockets in Houston.
10.Rockets(35-16)
Like many teams in this area of the rankings they are not playing their best basketball but winning enough to stay afloat.
11. Cavaliers(37-17)
Like other teams before them destroying the Wolves seems to be the ultimate season saver.
12.Grizzlies(28-21)
While I do think that it is in poor taste to rest players on the road it is even more pathetic to lose to a team resting many of its stars.
13.Mavericks(20-30)
Another team coming out of nowhere and going on a hot streak. Hello Yogi Ferrel!
14.Raptors(31-21)
What happened?
15.Timberwolves(19-32)
Not much of anything to like right now from the Wolves. Losing Zach was a huge buzzkill as was the effort in the last 3 games. Something has to change soon or goodbye season and hello draft.
16.Nuggets(22-28)
Nuggets are a good team just in terms of they lose to who they should and they beat who they should.
17.Kings(20-31)
You beat the Warriors and you move up, it is that simple. Although, maybe not the best idea to be flipping people off Cousins.
18.Clippers(31-20)
Struggling and I can’t blame them.
19.Blazers(22-30)
Play some good games at times but overall just cannot take the step forward like has been expected.
20.Bulls(25-26)
The definition of average.
21.Pistons(23-28)
Also a very average team at this stage. Don’t love them or hate them other than the absurd shots they hit against the Wolves.
22.Sixers(18-32)
Things are back to normal for the Sixers losers of five of their last six games.
23.Hornets(23-28)
Maybe a surprise to some, but no surprise to me.
24.Bucks(22-28)
Again, DO NOT TELL ME this team has a brighter future than the Wolves.
25.Pelicans(19-32)
More like Pelicants. Losers of six of their last eight.
26.Knicks(22-30)
A major market but not a major team. Are currently in the midst of a 5-11 stretch.
27.Suns(16-35)
Atleast Booker is a stud.
28.Magic(20-33)
Hmm….
29.Lakers(17-36)
I feel like my day is a little brighter when the Lakers are a bad team.
30.Nets(9-42)
Well you are a bad basketball team.
