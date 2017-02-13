1. Warriors(46-8)

No Shocker that the Cupcakes are still in first slot.

2. Wizards(32-21)

This is very well deserved and shout out to John Wall who says he won’t sit because it cheats fans. Other stars in this league could learn a thing or two from him.

3. Spurs(41-13)

You lose to the Knicks and I have to drop you.

4. Celtics(35-19)

A bad loss to the Kings is their only recent blemish and they deserve to stay here 9-1 over their last ten.

5. Heat(24-31)

They are the Heat for a reason, hottest team in basketball right now although far from ideal losing the streak to the lowly 76ers.

6. Rockets(40-17)

5-1 over their last six and the third best record in the league gives them a jump.

7. Pacers(29-25)

Three straight losses means a drop even when there was tough competition.

8. Thunder(31-24)

Would have loved for them to beat the Warriors and I hope that those teams meet in the playoffs.

9. Cavaliers(37-16)

I am going to call a win for the Wolves tomorrow when the Cavs come to Minnesota.

10. Jazz(34-21)

Just felt inclined to keep them in the top ten at this stage despite losing the last two games.

11. Atlanta(31-23)

Definitely have cooled off since they went on their run but still solid overall. 5-4 over their last nine.

12. Grizzlies(33-23)

This is one of those teams I just do not worry about because come crunch time they are always ready to play.

13. Mavericks(22-32)

In a grouping of teams that have not done much so staying in the same area for now. Come on collapse!

14. Timberwolves(21-34)

This team is constantly 2 steps forward one step back at best. Need to find consistent effort or they are going to miss the playoffs again.

15. Kings(23-32)



Smoke and Mirrors? Just not sure how this team wins games outside of the dominant Cousins.

16. Raptors(32-23)

Still just not quite all together as a team. Something needs to change for this team to get back in the championship hunt and challenging the Cavs in the East.

17. Nuggets(24-30)

Very much an every other game team right now and the sooner they start consistently losing the better for the Wolves to snag that eight seed.

18. Pistons(26-29)

Continued Mediocrity.

19. Clippers(33-21)

Not to be a broken record but this will be the same team we originally expected in the end. Come playoff time they will be good but not great and still won’t make it to or win the championship.

20. Blazers(23-31)

Lucky to be where they are currently and still in the playoff hunt in the West.

21. Bulls(26-29)

No surprise that when you are missing your best players you get blown out. I am not sure this team has what it takes anymore to make a run and trade rumors that they are after Okafor don’t seem like the answer.

22. Sixers(20-34)

Ending the Heat’s streak deserves some credit. Can’t blame the Sixers for trying to move on from Okafor but to be fair the pick never made sense in the first place.

23. Hornets(24-30)

After the weekend I feel it coming. That is I feel a continued free fall in the future for this team. I am finally feeling vindicated for my preseason predictions of failure for this team.

24. Bucks(23-30)

Can Middleton be the person to right this ship? Time will tell but it should be a push in the right direction.

25. Pelicans(21-34)

How did the Wolves lose to this team? Anthony Davis is one of the few bright spots in a tough season for Pelican fans.

26. Knicks(23-33)

Nice job beating the Spurs but you are not fooling anybody. This is still a bad team and troubled organization that has to bottom out before it will get better most likely.

27. Lakers(19-37)

I think despite everything that this team has a bright future but there are questions.

28. Suns(17-38)

A win against the Bulls does enough to keep them out of the bottom two for at least one week.

29. Magic(20-36)

Nothing magical about this season for this team. Not sure what the answer is at this point but total rebuild seems likely. Lower your asking price if you actually want to move Ibaka.

30.Nets(9-45)

A team this bad doesn’t deserve the satisfaction of having a logo. Will be lucky to win another game this season.

Comments and Questions @TheSportsminn on twitter