1. Heat(34-36)

Why?? Because I can.

2. Rockets(48-22)

James Harden making a run at this years MVP award.

3. Warriors(55-14)

Still do not think they will win the championship but they had a solid week.

4. Celtics(44-26)

Losing to the Sixers keeps you out of the top three this week.

5. Spurs(53-16)

2-2 over the last four and losing at home to the Blazers drops them slightly.

6. Thunder(40-29)

Winners of five straight including some solid wins vs the Spurs and the Jazz.

7. Jazz(43-27)

Still one of the best teams but not ideal to lose to the Bulls given their current state.

8. Wizards(42-27)

Their time at the top was short lived going 1-3 has to have them drop.

9. Cavaliers(46-23)

Good win against the Jazz included in their current 4-2 stretch.

10. Raptors(41-29)

No big wins in this stretch but still in the top ten for now.

11. Jokics(33-36)

The name says it all as he is taking this team to new heights.

12. Mavericks(30-39)

The race for the eight seed is hot and Mavs have an outside shot with their recent play.

13. Blazers(32-37)

Where was this team earlier in the season?? Nurkic is the reason for the season.

14. Timberwolves(28-41)

What happened to the Wolves great defense? They have vanished and Wolves can only hope Omri Casspi at least helps them end on a high note.

15. Pistons(34-36)

Probably deserve a bigger drop but I was in a good mood doing this.

16. Pacers(35-34)

Probably deserve a bigger drop but I was in a good mood doing this.

17. Bucks(34-35)

Much like the Wolves, wish we could see this team fully healthy.

18. Pelicans(29-41)

Playing better basketball but still not where they thought they would be after the Cousins trade.

19. Grizzlies(40-30)

They’re comin! They’re Comin! 4-0 stretch has this team trending in the right direction.

20. Bulls(33-37)

Would not shock me if this team finishes 41-41 because that would describe this season perfectly. Losing Wade for the rest of the year though makes that unlikely.

21. Atlanta(37-32)

This is still a tough team to figure out. Could be the Clippers of the East where they wash out in the playoffs.

22. Clippers(41-29)

The Hawks of the West?

23. Kings(27-43)

I told everyone Skal was going to be the real deal and finally with minutes he is proving it.

24. Hornets(30-39)

Nothing to see here really.

25. Sixers(26-43)

It makes me sad that this team is only two wins behind the Wolves.

26. Knicks(27-42)

This team needs to do a better job of tanking.

27. Magic(25-45)

I am just not sure what Orlando fans have to cheer for or look forward to.

28. Suns(22-48)

Typical young team struggles but bright future.

No mistakes, these are my rankings.

