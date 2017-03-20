1.Heat(34-36)
Why?? Because I can.
2.Rockets(48-22)
James Harden making a run at this years MVP award.
3.Warriors(55-14)
Still do not think they will win the championship but they had a solid week.
4.Celtics(44-26)
Losing to the Sixers keeps you out of the top three this week.
5.Spurs(53-16)
2-2 over the last four and losing at home to the Blazers drops them slightly.
6.Thunder(40-29)
Winners of five straight including some solid wins vs the Spurs and the Jazz.
7.Jazz(43-27)
Still one of the best teams but not ideal to lose to the Bulls given their current state.
8.Wizards(42-27)
Their time at the top was short lived going 1-3 has to have them drop.
9.Cavaliers(46-23)
Good win against the Jazz included in their current 4-2 stretch.
10.Raptors(41-29)
No big wins in this stretch but still in the top ten for now.
11.Jokics(33-36)
The name says it all as he is taking this team to new heights.
12.Mavericks(30-39)
The race for the eight seed is hot and Mavs have an outside shot with their recent play.
13.Blazers(32-37)
Where was this team earlier in the season?? Nurkic is the reason for the season.
14.Timberwolves(28-41)
What happened to the Wolves great defense? They have vanished and Wolves can only hope Omri Casspi at least helps them end on a high note.
15.Pistons(34-36)
Probably deserve a bigger drop but I was in a good mood doing this.
16.Pacers(35-34)
Probably deserve a bigger drop but I was in a good mood doing this.
17.Bucks(34-35)
Much like the Wolves, wish we could see this team fully healthy.
18.Pelicans(29-41)
Playing better basketball but still not where they thought they would be after the Cousins trade.
19.Grizzlies(40-30)
They’re comin! They’re Comin! 4-0 stretch has this team trending in the right direction.
20.Bulls(33-37)
Would not shock me if this team finishes 41-41 because that would describe this season perfectly. Losing Wade for the rest of the year though makes that unlikely.
21.Atlanta(37-32)
This is still a tough team to figure out. Could be the Clippers of the East where they wash out in the playoffs.
22.Clippers(41-29)
The Hawks of the West?
23.Kings(27-43)
I told everyone Skal was going to be the real deal and finally with minutes he is proving it.
24.Hornets(30-39)
Nothing to see here really.
25.Sixers(26-43)
It makes me sad that this team is only two wins behind the Wolves.
26.Knicks(27-42)
This team needs to do a better job of tanking.
27.Magic(25-45)
I am just not sure what Orlando fans have to cheer for or look forward to.
28.Suns(22-48)
Typical young team struggles but bright future.
No mistakes, these are my rankings.
Comments and Questions @TheSportsminn on twitter