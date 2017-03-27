1. Rockets(51-22)

7-1 over the last eight and this team is primed for the playoffs. This team will go as far as Harden can take them and for my money the sky is the limit. Game Tuesday against the Warriors is must watch.

2. Warriors(59-14)

Seven straight wins has this team on a nice run but keep in mind it was an incredibly easy stretch of schedule.

3. Celtics(48-26)

A team with a nice run of 8-2 including big wins over the Heat and the Wizards.

4. Spurs(56-16)

This team is never down for very long. 2-3 over a recent stretch is now four straight wins albeit over bad competition.

5. Wizards(45-28)

Solid win over the Cavs is a nice boost to a team that had lost four of five recently.

6. Heat(35-38)

Were bound to slow down eventually and they have 3-4 over the last seven. Losses were to solid teams showing the issues this team will have come playoff time.

7. Raptors(44-29)

Schedule has been their friend recently.

8. Thunder(41-31)

I have said all season this team is just not as good as the big boys of the league and it is still true with losses to both Rockets and Warriors in the last week.

9. Jazz(44-29)

1-4 over the last five and this team has some work to do to stay relevant and prepared to start the playoffs.

10. Jokics(35-38)

Don’t think they have enough firepower to win the eight spot.

11. Blazers(35-38)

Have finally caught up to Denver and are in my mind the likely favorites to win that coveted eight playoff seed in the West.

12. Cavaliers(47-25)

Not playing great but I never worry about this squad come playoff time.

13. Mavericks(31-41)

3-5 over their last eight but shout out to JJ Barea for going at Blake “The Flopper” Griffin.

14. Bucks(37-36)

Just imagine how good they would be with Parker still healthy. Giannis is leading the Bucks charge.

15. Pelicans(31-42)

6-2 over the last stretch of games has this team finally looking good post Cousins trade.

16. Pacers(37-36)

An Enigma to say the least.

17. Bulls(35-39)

I would say I feel bad for Hoiberg but he had his chance to coach a real team and turned it down. Bulls should be ashamed though that video of them goofing around during the game on the bench is just ridiculous to watch.

18. Clippers(44-31)

Never cheer for the Clippers is my motto and I love that crazy loss they took to the Kings.

19. Timberwolves(28-44)0-3

Tanking?

20. Hornets(33-40)

Their roller coaster season continued with one of the up weeks.

21. Kings(28-45)

Please, Kings, embrace youth and play Skal and Hield major minutes!!!

22. Pistons(34-39)

Not much to say about this team really.

23. Grizzlies(40-33)

Should have kept Joerger.

24. Atlanta(37-36)

Dwight Howard the franchise killer.

25. Magic(27-46)

One of their better stretches recently winners of three of four.

26. Sixers(27-46)

I think it is time to embrace the youth movement give me Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot!!!

27. Knicks(27-46)

Just plain and simple a bad team and the future is by no means bright. 0-4 over the last week.

28. (21-52)

I am ashamed that the Wolves lost to this team.

29. Suns(22-52)0-4

Such a disgrace to the game to force feed a player/foul opponent to 70 points.

30. (16-57)

I am excited to see Markelle Fultz on this team next yea….. Oh Wait, Guess maybe we should change this. 30. I am excited to see Markelle Fultz on this team next year. You could argue the Celtics are more deserving of two spots than the Nets are of one.

