1. Warriors(63-14)

Going to be tough to beat come playoff time and playing at a high level right now without Durant. I still take the field over the Warriors.

2. Celtics(50-27)

Playing at a high level. Recently I have heard people doubting IT but I can’t wait to see him bring it in the playoffs this season.

3. Spurs(59-17)

This is the energizer bunny of NBA franchises, they keep going and going and going…..

4. Rockets(52-25)

Losing 2 games to the Warriors has to be a blow to their confidence for playoff time.

5. Raptors(47-30)

This was the right time for the Raptors to have an easier schedule. Lowry coming back soon with the team playing well has them ready for a playoff run.

6. Jazz(47-30)

This is what all young teams are hoping for. They can win on any given night. Will they be able to keep Heyward in FA?

7. Blazers(38-38)

Nurkic Nurkic Nurkic, did I mention Nurkic?

8. Thunder(43-33)

Not a team I think will do much come playoff time.

9. Bucks(40-37)

Giannis a darkhorse for MVP?

10. Heat(37-40)

Still a solid team and still clinging to the eight seed but they have a tiny margin for error so have to get back to winning ways.

11. Wizards(46-31)

Had a down week but this team is as deadly as ever.

12. Cavaliers(49-27)

People keep pointing out the struggles but I again point out this is the regular season and playoffs will bring a different team.

13. Bulls(38-39)

Currently the seven seed they have actually looked better post Wade. 5-1 over the last six has them looking solid.

14. Clippers(47-31)

Looking better but I just do not care about this team and neither should you. No chance they make a run in the playoffs.

15. Pelicans(33-44)

Definitely playing better now and looking like more of what we expected post trade. Technically not eliminated yet 8-4 over the last 12 games.

16. Timberwolves(30-45)

Wolves continue to find ways to have really bad losses and the Kings loss for me is one of the worst on the year if not the worst. I, like most Wolves fans, am sick of looking toward the future.

17. Jokics(36-40)

Bet you guys are glad you made that Plumlee Nurkic trade. You basically traded Nurkic, a 1st and the eight seed for Plumlee.

18. Mavericks(32-44)

Made a nice run at the eight seed briefly but now back where they belong.

19. Hornets(36-41)

Kemba Walker is trying to will his team to the playoffs and they are right in the hunt. Is it enough or too little too late?

20. Kings(30-47)

Shout out to all of the doubters, I love seeing my favorite picks from last year succeeding.

21. Pacers(37-40)

Really expected more from them this season. 0-4 over the last stretch has this team reeling. Still have a chance for the playoffs though and with George they are in most games.

22. Grizzlies(42-35)2-2

23. Atlanta(39-38)

How do you lose to the Bulls and the Nets!!!!! This team is going to get smoked come playoff time.

24. Pistons(35-42)

Take a moment to look at Andre Drummond’s stats and you start to realize that he is a very overrated player.

25. Knicks(29-48)

Sadly going 2-2 this week was one of this teams most successful stretches this season.

26. Sixers(28-49)

They are thankful the Nets exist so they get the occasional win. Being in the East definitely has it’s advantages.

27. (22-55)

Still can’t believe the Wolves lost to this team.

28. Magic(27-50)

Found a way to be worse than the Knicks, Sixers and Lakers.

29. (18-59)

They did it!!! Not the worst team currently!!

30. Suns(22-56)

12 straight losses guarantees you are the worst team in this weeks rankings.

Comments and Questions @TheSportsminn on twitter