1. Markelle Fultz 6’4” PG Washington Freshman 18/195

At this stage it seems highly likely Fultz goes number one no matter who was drafting. Isaiah Thomas being here will not stop the Celtics from drafting him. This is especially true with Thomas showing he is not the key to winning and only under contract one more season.

2. Lonzo Ball 6’6” PG UCLA 19/190 Freshman

This is a match made in heaven. The team and player both want each other and for me I can’t wait for the circus that ensues with the Lakers and the Ball family.

3. Josh Jackson 6’8” SF Kansas 20/203 Freshman

This is where things get trickier because no one ever knows what Philly will do. Josh Jackson is arguably the best player in this draft ceiling wise and he is definitely the best player available at this stage. For a team as bad as the Sixers this pick makes the most sense.

4. Jasyon Tatum 6’8” SF Duke 19/204 Freshman

The Suns are a young and for the most part bad team. Tatum can step in and be the SF of now and the future for a team desperately looking to get better. Tatum is a proven scorer and a decent defender although he will have to get better at defending. Will have to develop a good 3pt game as well to really be effective in the NBA.

5. De’Aaron Fox 6’4” PG Kentucky 19/171 Freshman

For a young team that really needs a franchise PG Fox is the perfect fit here. Fox has work to do on both ends including consistent effort on D and a consistent jumper but ultimately he could be the best PG in this draft when all is said and done. A starting 5 of Fox, Hield,(10th Pick) Skal, WCS is going to be fun to watch as they grow together.

6. Malik Monk 6’4” PG/SG Kentucky 19/197 Freshman

Monk is a player some list as a PG but most people see as a SG at the NBA. He seems to lack PG instincts and vision which is why he will have work to do as a PG if a team wants to use him there. He is super athletic and is a very efficient shooter so there are reasons that he is a top pick in this draft. He is not physically gifted like some others so he will have work to do to compete defensively at the NBA level. He is a clear best player available and a good fit here for the Magic who need improved shooting.

7. Jonathan Isaac 6’11” SF Florida St. 19/205 Freshman

Everything Thibs said he is looking for in a player is what Isaac will bring to the Wolves. Solid defense as well as a good outside shooter. At worst he is going to be a solid contributor as a 3/D player but with his upside he could be the best player of this draft when all is said and done.

8. Frank Ntilikina 6’5” PG SIG Strasbourg, France 18/170

It sounds like Ntilikina and Monk are two names the Knicks are strongly looking at. With Monk gone in this scenario Frank would be the pick. In recent drafts the Knicks have gone with frontcourt players so now a backcourt player makes a lot of sense. Rose is likely gone and Frank is a solid two-way player that can grow with Porzingis.

9. Lauri Markannen 7’0” PF/C Arizona 19/225 Freshman

One of the best shooting big men to ever play in college has the chance to learn from one of the best shooting big men in the history of the NBA. Need I say more? Lauri does have work to do because outside of his elite shooting he does have many weaknesses including defense and rebounding. He did show improvement throughout the year though on defense and at only 19 the sky is the limit for him especially given his quick feet for a big man.

10. Justin Jackson 6’8” SF North Carolina 22/193 Junior

We mentioned the 10th pick earlier, and Jackson fits a need. Not only is he a need but this is not some big stretch to take him here. Jackson is older than some prospects but he is also ready to step in and play on both ends due to his size and basketball I.Q. So now we have a finished starting 5 of solid young talent Fox, Hield, Jackson, Skal and WCS.

11. Zach Collins PF/C 7ft Gonzaga 19/230 Freshman

Collins is a good value pick here with a pretty high floor for a 19 year old making him a very safe pick. He likely has a lower ceiling than some players but is pretty athletic for a 7 footer. Has shown off a decent jumper and good defense as well. Has things to work on no question but this is around where he is going to go. Add to this the lack of front court depth for the Hornets and he is the perfect fit here at 11.

12. Dennis Smith 6’3” PG NC State 19/195 Freshman

The Pistons are no longer sold on Reggie Jackson as their attempts to trade him have shown us. He is also very injury prone with bad knees. On top of that, Dennis Smith is great value here at 12 as some people think he will go top 10.

13. Jarrett Allen 6’11” C Texas 19/224 Freshman

Jarrett Allen had a solid Freshman year at Texas showing ability to block shots and rebound. He does have work to do on the offensive end but at 19 that will not be a problem and he can start his NBA career as a depth guys since Nuggets do not need a ready made player.

14. TJ Leaf 6’10” PF UCLA 19/225 Freshman

To me this seems like the perfect fit of need and ability. Put Leaf, who is a stretch 4 next to Whiteside and lets go. Leaf Is a quality scorer and rebounder with the ability to stretch the floor shooting 46.6% from 3 this past season.

15. OG Anunoby 6’7” SF Indiana 19/215 Sophomore

OG has a good chance of being the steal of this draft given he is far and away the best defender in it. Injuries are the only reason he is still available at this point in the draft. A player who can likely guard all 5 positions. The Blazers are very happy if he is still here at this pick given his incredibly high upside as a defender. Has work to do to be a quality two-way player though given his offensive deficiencies.

16. Donovan Mitchell 6’3” 20/194 Junior

I think there is a good chance the Bulls decide to blow things up and I have seen rumors that say that same thing. I think either way Mitchell makes sense but especially if Butler is traded. Big wingspan, but he is shorter than ideal for an NBA SG at just 6’3”. In a way this is a sort of double edged sword with Mitchell being a high risk high reward player. Donovan is not close to being a ready made prospect but has a really good looking jumper. The problem for him, is he lacks the decision making skills to know when or how to use it. He showed really good defense and continued improvement at Louisville and all that he offers put together makes him a solid pick here at 16.

17. Justin Patton 7’0” C Creighton 19/230 Freshman

I love this pick if not just for the simple fact they won’t be forced to use Greg Monroe as much and Maker will no longer have to be over matched at Center. One of the most efficient shooters in college this season has good speed for a big man. Has a chance to be good on both ends of the court and will develop nicely in Milwaukee.

18. John Collins 6’8” PF Wake Forest 19/225 Sophomore

Collins is a player that can grow with the team as well as grow into the role as front court teammate to Myles Turner. While he does have some work to do to improve, he is only 19. He has to work on having more than just a post game and improve his mid range and jump shooting in general. He is by no means a stretch 4 and needs work defensively. He is good value here though and the Pacers did interview him at the combine. For a team that may be rebuilding he is a nice piece for that start.

19. Isaiah Hartenstein 7’0” PF Germany 18/225

For a team with multiple picks it is unlikely that they will take 3 rookies that will join the team. I like Isaiah as a draft and stash prospect because he has shown signs of what he could become. He does however, need much work on his shooting where he uses too much arm and not enough leg. He is also a name I have seen a lot linked to the Blazers in this draft.

20. Terrance Ferguson 6’7” SG playing in Ausralia instead of college 18/186

Has the advantage of already playing professionally in Australia so he is more used to the size difference you would get going from college to the Pros. He is a willing passer and a good spot up shooter. At a minimum he will be a solid 3/D role player in the NBA and at 20 a team can be happy about that.

23. Luke Kennard 6’6” SG Duke 20/202 Sophomore

The Thunder are looking to give Russell more help on the scoring end and Luke Kennard and his shot can do just that. It is also generally a bonus to have a player who was able to work with Coach K. He is a very smart player and a great scorer with good vision so offensively he can contribute day one. On the defensive end are where the question marks lie. He has a long ways to go to even be an average defender but with his work ethic and his high basketball IQ I think he can definitely improve there.

22. Harry Giles 6’11” PF Duke 19/222 Freshman

This is a very boom or bust pick given the knee injuries he has had with both knees. For a team like the Nets they need a HR and this is one of the only ways they can do that given they had previously traded away their top draft picks. If he can stay healthy, the Nets can get an absolute steal here in Giles

23. Rodions Kurucs, 6’8” F, Latvia 19/190

Rodions is another name I have seen linked to the Blazers quite a bit similar to Isaiah so in this Mock it made sense to have them both go to the Blazers given those are the areas they are likely to go in. The knock on him is he is not playing a high level of competition. He has a good jumper that just needs a little fine tuning. Has shown the ability to get to the hoop and has decent handles. Has shown flashes as a defender but tough to gauge that side of his game so far. In the mid 20s he is a solid get.

24. Ivan Rabb 6’10” PF California 20/215 Sophomore

A possible lottery pick a year ago, staying in school did not help his draft stock given he had a very similar if not worse year as a Sophomore. While staying did not go as planned for him, I think given time he will prove to be another player who is a steal where he is drafted. Has shown to be a good rebounder and at times a decent defender. Sometimes his effort is questioned and that will have to be more consistent for him to succeed at the next level. This is a take a chance on me player for a team that is already good in the Jazz.

25. Tyler Lydon 6’10” SF/PF Syracuse 21/225 Sophomore

He will come into this league as a really good catch and shoot stretch 4. He is not going to create and score on his own however. He is an ok defender but has a less than ideal wingspan for a 4 and does need to get stronger. A team like the Raptors need good role players and that is exactly what Tyler can do from day one. He will really have to put in the work if he is going to more than that though long term.

26. Caleb Swanigan 6’9” PF Purdue 20/247 Sophomore

Swanigan is one of my favorite players in the draft. If you are not aware of his hard work and his story then make sure you read up on him and I promise you will become a fan. If he was a better defender he would be going much higher than this. He is solid from both the 3pt line as well as the FT line and is a good rebounder. I hate to bring up steals of the draft again but this is exactly what a team like the Magic will be getting if they take Swanigan here

27. Jawun Evans 6’6” PG Oklahoma St. 20/177 Sophomore

The Nets are a bad team and therefore have a lot of needs. A starting PG of the future is one they could very much use. Jawun averaged 25.9 points and 8.8 assists per 40 minutes and was named to the Big 12 All-Conference First Team this season. There is of course a reason he is going this late. He is only 6 foot in shoes and is not exactly an athletic freak. He does use his wingspan to his advantage and will really need to be a smart player to contribute as a defender at the next level. A small sample size but has shown the ability to hit the 3. At this stage his hard work and tenacity are the reason he has been able to somewhat overcome his physical disadvantages and he will really have to work hard to be a difference maker in the NBA.

28. IKE ANIGBOGU 6”10” C UCLA 18/230

Defensively he will be able to contribute day one due to his physical abilities. His skill set is very similar to that of Deandre Jordan in that he looks to block shots and score in transition/lobs. He has little to no jumper game at this time and unlike Jordan hopefully that can change for him. This is a good low risk high reward gamble for the Lakers at pick 28.

29. Bam Adebayo 6’10” Center Kentucky 19/250 Freshman

The Spurs always find value at the ends of the first round and this year is no different. He is athletic and strong and if he is willing to accept his role as a role player he will be solid at the next level. A team like the Spurs will be able to get the most out of him like they always do

30. Anzejs Pasecniks 7’2” Center Latvia 21/229

End of the first round picks are always a bit of a crap shoot. The Jazz have shown the ability to pickup solid international centers in the past however. A player like Anzejs is not perfect but has shown signs of being able to contribute. At 7’2” is able to block shots pretty effectively but has a lot of work to do overall defensively as he does not seem to have a high IQ on that end of the floor. Offensively he is very good at basket cuts as well as sealing off the defender to have an easier look at the rim. Could be a good project type player at the end of the first to take a chance on for a team.

