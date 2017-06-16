1. Markelle Fultz 6’4” PG Washington Freshman 18/195

So many reasons for this pick being Fultz no matter who picks here. Whether it is Ball’s refusal to workout for them or just the basic fact Fultz is much better than Ball. Celtics or if they trade this pick, that team will go Fultz here.

2. Lonzo Ball 6’6” PG UCLA 19/190 Freshman

Ball is going to be the pick here. He had a workout with the Lakers recently and the lakers said it went well and Ball was as expected. I still feel any chatter that the Lakers are looking in a different direction is a smokescreen.

3. Josh Jackson 6’8” SF Kansas 20/203 Freshman

If the Sixers stay at 3 and do not trade this pick I think for value the pick has to be Jackson. There are better fits such as Monk or maybe even Smith but Jackson needs to be the pick for a bad team that just needs talent.

4. Jayson Tatum 6’8” SF Duke 19/204 Freshman

For a team as bad as the Suns they just need talent. For them, a solid scorer that is just going to get buckets can definitely help going forward. Going BPA is a solid strategy for the Suns and that is for sure Tatum in this scenario.

5. De’Aaron Fox 6’4” PG Kentucky 19/171 Freshman

All reports and rumors say Fox is the guy and I completely agree. Again, we talk about the Sixers, and maybe the two teams work something out to ensure that the Kings get Fox. For my money, and for their future I think it is best for them to stay here since Fox will likely be available while keeping pick 10.

6. Dennis Smith 6’3” PG NC State 19/195 Freshman

It is more and more starting to sound like Smith is going to be their selection here. That being said the Magic are one of the teams that could go almost any direction given the change in management. Isaac is another hot name here and Monk is also commonly mentioned. For now Smith is the pick for me.

7. Jonathan Isaac 6’11” SF Florida St. 19/205 Freshman

Everything Thibs said he is looking for in a player is what Isaac will bring to the Wolves. Solid defense as well as a good outside shooter. At worst he is going to be a solid contributor as a 3/D player but with his upside he could be the best player of this draft when all is said and done. The closer it gets to the draft the more we hear his name ahead of the Wolves. This could be the last mock draft where I have the Wolves getting Isaac.

8. Frank Ntilikina 6’5” PG SIG Strasbourg, France 18/170

Frank is going to be the pick here and the more I watch this kid the more I really like him. Reports now he has a 7ft1 wingspan and that is crazy for a PG. No shock he is a fantastic defender and will be able to help immediately at a minimum on defense. The idea that the Knicks are all in on the triangle makes Frank even more likely given his perfect fit.

9. Malik Monk 6’4” PG/SG Kentucky 19/197 Freshman

At 9 Mavs will run to put this name in if the draft works out this way. They might hope he can get better at PG but I personally am a big fan of Yogi so this gives them two solid young guards. Monk is such a good shooter and with talks he could go as early as three at nine he is great value.

10. Lauri Markannen 7’0” PF/C Arizona 19/225 Freshman

This is clearly a BPA situation here for the Kings and they get one of the best big man shooters ever in the draft. While the Kings do not exactly need a big man, they do need shooting and he provides scoring in a way that other rostered players currently do not.

11. Justin Jackson 6’8” SF North Carolina 22/193 Junior

The Hornets are looking to give Kemba more shooters and as long as his improved shooting sticks Jackson can provide just that. Other names such as Luke Kennard or Donovan Mitchell are moving up boards and make a lot of sense here.

12. Donovan Mitchell 6’3” 20/194 Junior

Rumors are out there now that Donovan is going to go to a team in the lottery, maybe even mid lottery like the Knicks. Big wingspan, but he is shorter than ideal for an NBA SG at just 6’3”. In a way this is a sort of double edged sword with Mitchell being a sort of high risk high reward player. Is not close to being a ready made prospect but has a really good looking jumper. The issue, is he lacks the decision making skills to know when to use it or how to use it. He showed really good defense and continued improvement at Louisville and all that he offers put together makes him a solid pick here at 12.

13. Zach Collins PF/C 7ft Gonzaga 19/230 Freshman

Collins is a good value pick here with a pretty high floor for a 19 year old making him a very safe pick. He likely has a lower ceiling than some players but is pretty athletic for a 7 footer. Has shown off a decent jumper and good defense as well. Has things to work on no question but this is around where he is going to go. The Nuggets think Jokic and Collins could end up being a great pairing and love his potential and will jump at the chance to take him here at 13.

14. John Collins 6’8” PF Wake Forest 19/225 Sophomore

Collins is the player that led the nation in PER so there are obviously things to like about him here at 14. While he does have some work to do to improve he is only 19. He has to work on having more than just a post game and improve his midrange and jumpshooting in general. He is by no means a stretch 4 and needs work defensively. Reports are that Both of the Collins are high on their draft board and with Zach going to the Nuggets it makes sense for John to go here.

15. OG Anunoby 6’7” SF Indiana 19/215 Sophomore

OG has a good chance of being the steal of this draft given he is far and away the best defender in it. Injuries are the only reason he is still available at this point in the draft. A player who can likely guard all five positions. The Blazers are very happy if he is still here at this pick given his incredibly high upside as a defender. Has work to do to be a quality two way player though given his offensive deficiencies. One thing to keep in mind is that with no cap room and three picks in the first round the Blazers are rumored to be looking to move players with picks in order to free up room.

16. Terrance Ferguson 6’7” SG playing in Ausralia instead of college 18/186

Was recently in for a workout with the Bulls. Has the advantage of already playing professionally in Australia so he is more used to the size difference you would get going from college to the Pros. He is a willing passer and a good spot up shooter. At a minimum he will be a solid 3/D role player in the NBA and at 16 a team can be happy about that. He works as a solid compliment or eventually a replacement for Jimmy Butler.

17. Jarrett Allen 6’11” C Texas 19/224 Freshman

Jarrett Allen had a solid Freshman year at Texas showing ability to block shots and rebound. He does have work to do on the offensive end but at 19 that will not be a problem and he can start his NBA career as a depth guy. For a team that used Maker and Monroe and had issues doing so for various reasons it will be nice for them to have more options at the Center position.

18. Luke Kennard 6’6” SG Duke 20/202 Sophomore

Luke Kennard and his shot can help from day one. It is also generally a bonus to have a player who was able to work with Coach K. He is a very heady player and a great scorer with good vision so offensively he can contribute day one. On the defensive end are where the question marks lie. He has a long ways to go to even be an average defender but with his work ethic and his high basketball IQ I think he can definitely improve there.

19. Justin Patton 7’0” C Creighton 19/230 Freshman

The Hawks are a team that may need to go rebuild. Patton can be an eventual or now replacement for Howard depending on the direction the franchise chooses to go. One of the most efficient shooters in college this season has good speed for a big man. Has a chance to be good on both ends of the court and will develop nicely with the Hawks who could be starting a rebuild. At only 19 Justin has time to really become a solid player for the future of Hawks.

20. IKE ANIGBOGU 6”10” C UCLA 18/230

Defensively he will be able to contribute day one due to his physical abilities. His skill set is very similar to that of Deandre Jordan in that he looks to block shots and score in transition/lobs. He has little to no jumper game at this time and unlike Jordan hopefully that can change for him. This is a good low risk high reward gamble for a team that at the moment has very little wiggle room given the cap. This could be a trade and someone else takes him or with the roster’s expanding to 17 he could be a guy they look to have grow and develop in the Dleague. His stock is definitely rising.

21. TJ Leaf 6’10” PF UCLA 19/225 Freshman

TJ Leaf Is a quality scorer and rebounder with the ability to stretch the floor shooting 46.6% from 3 this past season. The Thunder are looking to help Russell out with more shooters and TJ Leaf will be able to do just that. This seems like the perfect fit of need and value.

22. Harry Giles 6’11” PF Duke 19/222 Freshman

This is a very boom or bust pick given the knee injuries he has had with both knees. For a team like the Nets they need a HR and this is one of the only ways they can do that given they had previously traded away their top draft picks. If he can stay healthy, the Nets can get an absolute steal here in Giles

23. Caleb Swanigan 6’9” PF Purdue 20/247 Sophomore

I am higher on Swanigan than almost anyone. I think he is going to continue to work hard and improve and he will be an incredible value here at 23. He is a multifaceted player and he did recently workout for the Raptors where he shined and the Raptors left impressed according to reports.

24. Bam Adebayo 6’10” Center Kentucky 19/250 Freshman

He is athletic and strong and if he is willing to accept his role as a role player he will be solid at the next level. A center rotation of Gobert and Adebayo could be very nice for years to come. In a recent workout Bam showed off his athletic ability with some strong dunks and a decent jump shot for a center. He is another player that seems to be moving up draft boards right now.

25. Ivan Rabb 6’10” PF California 20/215 Sophomore

The Magic are a team like the Nets for example that are far from being very competitive and so they need to shoot for the stars. A guy that did not improve like most had hoped is Rabb who was arguably a top 10 pick in last years draft. While he does have some translatable skills Rabb is a bit of a gamble given his lack of improvement from freshman to sophomore year. The Magic can afford to gamble that his ceiling is more what people thought last year and they can find a diamond in the rough here at 25.

26. Isaiah Hartenstein 7’0” PF Germany 18/225

This could be a good option for trading to get rid of a player. If not this is a good spot to go draft and stash. I like Isaiah as a draft and stash prospect because he has shown signs of what he could become but still needs much work on his shooting where he uses too much arm and not enough leg.

27. Semi Ojeyele 6’7″ SF/PF SMU 22/235



Semi is a player that a report recently mentioned a scout said teams like him and could be a first round guy now. Originally had Jonathan Jeanne here but obviously the medical news takes him out of the draft unfortunately. Had a great combine showing off his athleticism and his physicality. A very good shooter from all over including distance. Has been spending time with Drew Hanlen working on moving his feet and his defense an area he does need to improve on to really make an impact in the NBA.

28. DJ Wilson 6’10” Michigan 21/240



Wilson is a player that is really starting to grow on me. In a way he reminds me of a Willie Cauley Stein type player. His defense seems like a skill that will translate well I do however want him to get better at rebounding to really be able to contribute. Has the ability to hit the long ball shooting 36% but the longer NBA 3 will test his range. At 28 Wilson is a good gamble for a Lakers team desperately looking to improve. He is also a player at 28 that has a decent skill floor and can contribute day 1.

29. Anzejs Pasecniks 7’2” Center Latvia 21/229



End of the first round picks are always a bit of a crap shoot. The Spurs always find gems in the draft including very good international scouting. A player like Anzejs is not perfect but has shown signs of being able to contribute. At 7’2” is able to block shots pretty effectively but has a lot of work to do overall defensively as he does not seem to have a high IQ on that end of the floor. Offensively he is very good at basket cuts as well as sealing off the defender to have an easier look at the rim. Could be a good project type player at the end of the first to take a chance on for a team.

30. Tyler Lydon 6’10” SF/PF Syracuse 21/225 Sophomore



He will come into this league as a really good catch and shoot stretch four. He is not going to create and score on his own however. He is an OK defender but has a less than ideal wingspan for a four and does need to get stronger. A team like the Jazz need good role players and that is exactly what Tyler can do from day one. He will really have to put in the work if he is going to be more than that though long term. This pick could easily be traded as well since most teams are not looking to add two rookies drafted in the 20s.

