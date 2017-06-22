1. Markelle Fultz 6’4” PG Washington Freshman 18/195

No explanation needed, we all know who this pick is and why.

2. Lonzo Ball 6’6” PG UCLA 19/190 Freshman

Trading Russell locks in the pick I always said was going here despite the smokescreens.

3. Jayson Tatum 6’8” SF Duke 19/204 Freshman

All signs point to Tatum being the player the Celtics traded back for. He is a better fit with Jaylen Brown and unlike Jackson he has worked out for them as well.

4. Josh Jackson 6’8” SF Kansas 20/203 Freshman

One name starting to show up for the Suns is Isaac but in what is starting to seem like the most likely scenario Jackson is available and they can’t pass up on him.

5. De’Aaron Fox 6’4” PG Kentucky 19/171 Freshman

It very much sounds like Fox is their guy and I could not agree more. It also sounds like they are not willing to trade five and ten to move up and ensure they can get him. I also agree that it is a good idea to stay where they are. This is going to be a very important draft for the Kings to jump start their rebuild and they have to hit on a minimum of one of the two picks. Fox can be the PG of the future but he will likely start day one given where the team is at.

6. Dennis Smith 6’3” PG NC State 19/195 Freshman

In listening to the Magic GM talk he sure sounds like a guy that likes a player like Isaac and his draft history suggests the same. In the end though, my research into reports, fans, and people with more knowledge than me on the Magic team really seem focused on DSJ so I am sticking with him here. A lot of this is going to be who the GM likes more Elfrid Payton or Aaron Gordon, also if either of them can co exist with same position players will play a role as well. For a rebuilding team DSJ also has less of that role player mentality and wants to be “the guy” more than Isaac at least so far.

7. Jonathan Isaac 6’11” SF Florida St. 19/205 Freshman

Everything Thibs said he is looking for in a player is what Isaac will bring to the Wolves. Solid defense as well as a good outside shooter. At worst he is going to be a solid contributor as a 3/D player but with his upside he could be the best player of this draft when all is said and done. The closer it gets to the draft the more we hear his name ahead of the Wolves. Fingers crossed Isaac is available and we take him here.

8. Frank Ntilikina 6’5” PG SIG Strasbourg, France 18/170

Frank is going to be the pick here and the more I watch this kid the more I really like him. Reports now he has a 7ft1 wingspan and that is crazy for a PG. No shock he is a fantastic defender and will be able to help immediately at a minimum on defense.

9. Malik Monk 6’4” PG/SG Kentucky 19/197 Freshman

At 9 Mavs will run to put this name in if the draft works out this way. They might hope he can get better at PG but I personally am a big fan of Yogi so this gives them two solid young guards. Monk is such a good shooter and with talks he could go as early as three at nine he is great value.

10. Lauri Markannen 7’0” PF/C Arizona 19/225 Freshman

This is BPA at its finest. There have been reports that Lauri is starting to slide even further but I just do not buy it given what an elite shooter he is. Lauri can bring to the Kings a big that can knockdown 3s all day long, something they do not currently have.

11. Donovan Mitchell 6’3” 20/194 Junior

A lot to like about Donovan Mitchell who has been shooting up draft boards. He fits the plan of getting Walker more scoring help as well. Mitchell will also be able to contribute on the defensive end and everything he offers is exactly why he is moving up boards.

12. Luke Kennard 6’6” SG Duke 20/202 Sophomore

Similar to Mitchell, Kennard is also starting to shoot up draft boards. Luke Kennard and his shot can help from day one. There are definite issues with his defense but with other Pistons targets like Mitchell and Smith gone Kennard is the pick in this scenario.

13. Zach Collins PF/C 7ft Gonzaga 19/230 Freshman

Collins is a good value pick here with a pretty high floor for a 19 year old making him a very safe pick. He likely has a lower ceiling than some players but is pretty athletic for a 7 footer. Has shown off a decent jumper and good defense as well. Has things to work on no question but this is around where he is going to go. The Nuggets think Jokic and Collins could end up being a great pairing and love his potential and will jump at the chance to take him here at 13.

14. John Collins 6’8” PF Wake Forest 19/225 Sophomore

Collins is the player that led the nation in PER so there are obviously things to like about him here at 14. While he does have some work to do to improve he is only 19. He has to work on having more than just a post game and improve his midrange and jumpshooting in general. He is by no means a stretch 4 and needs work defensively. Reports are that Both of the Collins are high on their draft board and with Zach going to the Nuggets it makes sense for John to go here.

15. OG Anunoby 6’7” SF Indiana 19/215 Sophomore

Blazers do not have a lot of options available to upgrade. I could see a scenario where they move up and rumors are they are contacting lottery teams to do just that. If they stay here in this scenario OG is too good to pass up despite injury concerns. He is going to be a fantastic defender who I personally think will improve on offense and become a more complete player.

16. Justin Jackson 6’8” SF North Carolina 22/193 Junior

Jackson has started to drop a bit on boards but I still think he is too talented to drop too far and the Bulls would snag him here at 16.

17. Harry Giles 6’11” PF Duke 19/222 Freshman

Giles is a player that is tough to predict given his injury history. I have started to see the Bucks connected to Giles more and more lately though. The Bucks are a very talented team and I think at this stage in the draft you can afford to take chances since it is harder to hit home runs with these post lottery picks. Had he been healthy Giles would not be here and the Bucks know that and take a chance on his upside.

18. TJ Leaf 6’10” PF UCLA 19/225 Freshman

TJ Leaf Is a quality scorer and rebounder with the ability to stretch the floor shooting 46.6% from 3 this past season. He can slide in next to Myles and they can be a solid combination going forward for a now rebuilding Pacers.

19. Jarrett Allen 6’11” C Texas 19/224 Freshman

Jarrett Allen had a solid Freshman year at Texas showing ability to block shots and rebound. He does have work to do on the offensive end but at 19 that will not be a problem and he can start his NBA career as a depth guy. If Dwight Howard is traded and the Hawks choose to go rebuild this is a solid pick as well.

20. Justin Patton 7’0” C Creighton 19/230 Freshman

One of the most efficient shooters in college this season has good speed for a big man. Has a chance to be good on both ends of the court and will develop nicely. Rumors are out there that this is a pick Blazers are trying to trade likely to unload a contract and obtain some cap space.

21. Semi Ojeyele 6’7″ SF/PF SMU 22/235

Had a great combine showing off his athleticism and his physicalness. A very good shooter from all over including distance. Has been spending time with Drew Hanlen working on moving his feet and his defense an area he does need to improve on to really make an impact in the NBA. Semi is very physically gifted and I guarantee he is going to become a really good 2 way player and can immediately help Westbrook handle the scoring load when he plays.

22. IKE ANIGBOGU 6”10” C UCLA 18/230

Defensively he will be able to contribute day one due to his physical abilities. His skillset is very similar to that of Deandre Jordan in that he looks to block shots and score in transition/lobs. He has little to no jumper game at this time and unlike Jordan hopefully that can change for him. This is a good low risk high reward gamble for a team that is in rebuild mode. His stock is definitely rising.

23. Anzejs Pasecniks 7’2” Center Latvia 21/229

A player like Anzejs is not perfect but has shown signs of being able to contribute. Recent workouts he has impressed teams and he has started to move up boards. At 7’2” is able to block shots pretty effectively but has a lot of work to do overall defensively as he does not seem to have a high IQ on that end of the floor. Offensively he is very good at basket cuts as well as sealing off the defender to have an easier look at the rim. This is a player I have seen linked to the Raptors by multiple people. Also for a 7’2” player he has a very nice looking three ball and with his various skills looks to have a high ceiling and is good value at 23.

24. Bam Adebayo 6’10” Center Kentucky 19/250 Freshman

He is athletic and strong and if he is willing to accept his role as a role player he will be solid at the next level. A center rotation of Gobert and Adebayo could be very nice for years to come. In a recent workout Bam showed off his athletic ability with some strong dunks and a decent jump shot for a center. He is another player that seems to be moving up draft boards right now.

25. Ivan Rabb 6’10” PF California 20/215 Sophomore

Take a shot at a guy that was once projected as a top 10 pick. No improvement from year one to two is why he is here but the Magic are rebuilding and need to hope they can catch some pun intended magic that he was once thought to have in his game.

26. Isaiah Hartenstein 7’0” PF Germany 18/225

This could be a good option for trading to get rid of a player. If not this is a good spot to go draft and stash. I like Isaiah as a draft and stash prospect because he has shown signs of what he could become but still needs much work on his shooting where he uses too much arm and not enough leg.

27. Derrick White 6’5″ Colorado 23/200



The Lakers are taking Ball number two but with the addition of two way contracts and 17 roster spots total now another PG makes sense. This also gets them another PG on the roster since closest thing would be Jordan Clarkson after Ball. At 23 he is also a little more seasoned and he has started to climb draft boards since he has been impressive any chance he has had recently to show off his skills. Averaged a very solid stat line this season at 18PPG 4RPG and 4APG. Showed good scoring ability and vision at Colorado including ability to hit from long range shooting 40% from there. Defensively is where he really has work to do since he is not gifted physically like some others. All in all this pick makes a lot of sense for the Lakers.

28. DJ Wilson 6’10” Michigan 21/240



Wilson is a player that is really starting to grow on me. In a way he reminds me of a Willie Cauley Stein type player. His defense seems like a skill that will translate well I do however want him to get better at rebounding to really be able to contribute. Has the ability to hit the long ball shooting 36% but the longer NBA 3 will test his range. At 28 Wilson is a good gamble for a Lakers team desperately looking to improve. He is also a player at 28 that has a decent skill floor and can contribute day 1.

29. Terrance Ferguson 6’7” SG playing in Ausralia instead of college 18/186

It appears that his season in Australia is taking it’s toll on his draft stock as he has started to fall more recently. This time of year many teams seem to put too much stock in workouts as opposed to game film but in this case true due diligence has him sliding. He is great value here and the Spurs always take advantage of players that slide on draft night and this will be no different. With reports that they are looking to move players such as Danny Green a wing could make sense.



30. Tyler Lydon 6’10” SF/PF Syracuse 21/225 Sophomore



He will come into this league as a really good catch and shoot stretch four. He is not going to create and score on his own however. He is an OK defender but has a less than ideal wingspan for a four and does need to get stronger. A team like the Jazz need good role players and that is exactly what Tyler can do from day one. He will really have to put in the work if he is going to be more than that though long term. This pick could easily be traded as well since most teams are not looking to add two rookies drafted in the 20s.

